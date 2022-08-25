Global high voltage equipment market size to reach USD 112,790 million by 2028

Pune, India, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global high voltage equipment market accounted for USD 84,260 million in 2021 and is predicted to exhibit a healthy growth rate of 4.3% over the study timeframe, amassing USD 112,790 million by 2028.

It also offers a comparative analysis of the past and the present market trends to understand and derive the compound annual growth rate of this business space during 2022-2028.

Additionally, it provides pivotal details about various segments as well as the regional and competitive perspective, to aid businesses already present or intending to penetrate this industry vertical. The extensive study also seeks to address all data requirements while offering market players a practical business approach to deal with the unknown factors.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4526842/

The key market drivers are expanding adoption of smart grids in major countries, steadily rising energy demand, replacement and upgrading of aging transmission infrastructure, and new capacity additions of generation, including transmission and renewable.

Any piece of equipment that transports a high voltage power supply is referred to as high voltage equipment. In transmission and distribution networks, high voltage equipment is also employed to help avoid damage at specific levels when the electricity voltage is high. The electric power system will need help from high-voltage equipment for better functionality. Power generation, transmission, and distribution are just a few of the divisions in the industry where this equipment is crucial.

A crucial component of the transmission and distribution network is high voltage equipment. Transformers, control, breakers, reactive compensation, protection, and communication equipment are a few examples of the equipment used in power transmission.

Ask Discount of this research report at @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/4526842/

The use of mobile substations is growing among electronic and telecommunications firms. When mobile substations are installed, it is feasible to restore electricity in inclement weather or other unforeseen situations, and they are functionally built to deliver temporary power sources as soon as possible. A generator, metal-clad switchgear, transformer, and temporary switching stations are all included in these transportable substations.

High-voltage equipment that supports renewable energy and cuts emissions is the main focus of manufacturers. For instance, the DESERTEC project, a sizable initiative launched in Germany, intends to capture renewable energy from locations with an abundance of resources and transmit it via high voltage direct current transmission to consumption areas.

On the contrary, a significant barrier to the expansion of the worldwide high voltage transmission market is the high cost of high voltage equipment through the analysis timeframe.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-high-voltage-equipment-market-growth-2022-2028

Elaborating Market Segmentation

The market is segregated on the basis of types, application spectrum, and regional analysis. By type, this marketplace is bifurcated into switchgear, SCADA, transformer, relay panel, reactive power equipment, and others.

In terms of application spectrum, the global high voltage equipment business space is split into power transmission and power distribution.

Elucidating Regional Terrain

The geographical reach of global high voltage equipment industry space spans Americas, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The United States market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR over the forecast duration owing to the steadily rising energy demand, and the replacement and upgradation of aging transmission infrastructure.

Whereas the Europe market is anticipated to witness substantial gains through the analysis timeframe due to the expanding adoption of smart grids in major countries.

Global High Voltage Equipment Market by Types (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Switchgear

SCADA

Reactive Power Equipment

Transformer

Relay Panel

Others

Global High Voltage Equipment Market by Application Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Power Distribution

Power Transmission

Global High Voltage Equipment Market by Regional Arena (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Asia Pacific

Japan

Australia

China

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

China Taiwan

Europe

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Americas

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Global High Voltage Equipment by Competitive Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2028)

General Electric

Bharat

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

Larsen & Toubro

Siemens

ABB

Hitachi

Fuji Electric

Crompton Greaves

Tebian Electric Apparatus

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global High Voltage Equipment Annual Sales 2017-2028

2.1.2 World Current & Future Analysis for High Voltage Equipment by Geographic Region, 2017, 2022 & 2028

2.1.3 World Current & Future Analysis for High Voltage Equipment by Country/Region, 2017, 2022 & 2028

2.2 High Voltage Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Switchgear

2.2.2 Transformer

2.2.3 Reactive Power Equipment

2.3 High Voltage Equipment Sales by Type

2.4 High Voltage Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Power Transmission

2.4.2 Power Distribution

2.5 High Voltage Equipment Sales by Application

3 Global High Voltage Equipment by Company

3.1 Global High Voltage Equipment Breakdown Data by Company

3.2 Global High Voltage Equipment Annual Revenue by Company (2020-2022)

3.3 Global High Voltage Equipment Sale Price by Company

3.4 Key Manufacturers High Voltage Equipment Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

4 World Historic Review for High Voltage Equipment by Geographic Region

4.1 World Historic High Voltage Equipment Market Size by Geographic Region (2017-2022)

4.2 World Historic High Voltage Equipment Market Size by Country/Region (2017-2022)

4.4 APAC High Voltage Equipment Sales Growth

4.5 Europe High Voltage Equipment Sales Growth

4.6 Middle East & Africa High Voltage Equipment Sales Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas High Voltage Equipment Sales by Country

5.2 Americas High Voltage Equipment Sales by Type

5.3 Americas High Voltage Equipment Sales by Application

6 APAC

6.1 APAC High Voltage Equipment Sales by Region

6.1.1 APAC High Voltage Equipment Sales by Region (2017-2022)

6.1.2 APAC High Voltage Equipment Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

6.2 APAC High Voltage Equipment Sales by Type

6.3 APAC High Voltage Equipment Sales by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe High Voltage Equipment by Country

7.1.1 Europe High Voltage Equipment Sales by Country (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Europe High Voltage Equipment Revenue by Country (2017-2022)

7.2 Europe High Voltage Equipment Sales by Type

7.3 Europe High Voltage Equipment Sales by Application

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa High Voltage Equipment by Country

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa High Voltage Equipment Sales by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa High Voltage Equipment Revenue by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Middle East & Africa High Voltage Equipment Sales by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa High Voltage Equipment Sales by Application

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers & Growth Opportunities

9.2 Market Challenges & Risks

9.3 Industry Trends

10 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

10.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

10.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of High Voltage Equipment

10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of High Voltage Equipment

10.4 Industry Chain Structure of High Voltage Equipment

11 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11.1 Sales Channel

11.1.1 Direct Channels

11.1.2 Indirect Channels

11.2 High Voltage Equipment Distributors

11.3 High Voltage Equipment Customer

12 World Forecast Review for High Voltage Equipment by Geographic Region

12.1 Global High Voltage Equipment Market Size Forecast by Region

12.2 Americas Forecast by Country

12.3 APAC Forecast by Region

12.4 Europe Forecast by Country

12.5 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Country

13 Key Players Analysis

Related Report:

Global High Voltage Equipment Market Size and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global High Voltage Equipment Market to reach USD 179.38 billion by 2028.Global High Voltage Equipment Market is valued at approximately USD 122.50 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Any piece of equipment that carries a high voltage power supply is classified as high voltage equipment. This equipment is ideal for use in electrical devices that require a high-voltage power supply. High-voltage equipment is also employed in transmission and distribution networks, and it helps to prevent damage at particular voltage levels. The electric power system cannot function without high-voltage equipment. The advancement of industry and replacement of old transmission infrastructure have led to the adoption of High Voltage Equipment across the forecast period.



About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.