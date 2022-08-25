New York, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Infective Agents Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Range, Route of Administration Indication and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316325/?utm_source=GNW

Anti-infective therapies help in the treatment of minor infections as well as many serious infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and pneumonia.



These therapies have revolutionized healthcare as they enrich and extend the life of patients suffering from all types of infectious diseases.

Chronic diseases are conditions that develop over an extended period due to a combination of genetic, physiological, environmental, and behavioral variables.The four primary categories of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) are diabetes, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma), and cardiovascular disorders (including heart attacks and stroke).



NCDs account for 41 million annual deaths, or 71% of all fatalities worldwide, according to the WHO.Over 15 million people aged 30 to 69 die from an NCD yearly; 85% of these premature deaths occur in low- and middle-income nations.



The majority of NCD deaths, or 17.9 million people per year, are caused by cardiovascular diseases, followed by malignancies (9.3 million), respiratory illnesses (4.1 million), and diabetes (1.5 million). The rising prevalence of anti-infective resistance, which has now become a global public health issue, poses a hazard to human health. Anti-bacterial, anti-viral, anti-fungal, and antiparasitic drugs are anti-infective drugs that work to prevent or treat infections. Antibiotics are chemically derived antimicrobial medications that cure and prevent bacterial illnesses by eradicating or preventing their growth. Azithromycin, clarithromycin, and erythromycin are examples of macrolides, which have historically been the main antibiotic classes and were studied for their potential role in the secondary prevention of coronary heart diseases.

Based on route of administration, the anti-infective agents market is segmented into topical, oral, IV, and others.The IV segment holds the largest share of the market in 2022.



Many patients suffering from bacterial infections require treatment with an antibiotic, and the oral route of administration is the most appropriate choice.However, patients in hospital are often preferred intravenous anti-infective.



Moreover, an absolute requirement for intravenous administration is high when patients cannot swallow or absorb oral antibiotics and when microbial susceptibility requires an effective agent with poor oral bioavailability. An intravenous route of administration for anti-infective is also recommended for severe life-threatening and deep-seated infections owing to concerns about not achieving adequate antibiotic concentrations at the site of infection.

Based on indication, the anti-infective agents market is segmented into HIV, tuberculosis, respiratory infection, pneumonia, and others.In 2022, the HIV segment is likely to account for the largest share of the market.



HIV or human immunodeficiency virus weakens an individual’s immune system by destroying important cells that fight disease and infection.Due to various factors, including their sexual partners and risky behaviors, some groups of people in the US are more likely to contract HIV than others.



The risk of getting an infection after surgery can rise due to the growing suppression of HIV on the immune system.The number of patients with HIV infection has been steadily rising in recent years.



The life expectancy of HIV infection and AIDS patients has dramatically increased since the introduction of antiretroviral therapy (ART). The need for surgical care and the prevalence of surgical diseases that result from HIV infection continues to rise. Numerous immunologic abnormalities that persist despite ART successful suppression of HIV replication demonstrate the potential impact of HIV on the patient’s health.

A few key primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the anti-infective agents market are the World Health Organization (WHO), European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, and the CDC.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316325/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________