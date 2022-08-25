Law Enforcement Software Market to Reach $30.6 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global law enforcement software market amassed revenue of $13.6 billion in 2021, and is expected to hit $30.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of changing industry trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, key investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive space. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to enhance their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving industry.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $13.6 Billion Market Size in 2031 $30.6 Billion CAGR 8.5% No. of Pages in Report 283 Segments Covered Offering, Deployment Model, and Region Drivers Surge in the number of crimes such as cybercrimes has increased demand for the law enforcement software. Huge demand for mobile-based law enforcement software has enhanced the popularity of law enforcement software across the globe. Emergence of mobile analytics and data analytics. Restraints Lack of awareness about benefits offered by the law enforcement software. Rise in privacy concerns. Opportunities Many small and medium enterprises are entering the business. Small and medium-sized firms are providing advanced solutions for the law enforcement software.





















































Covid-19 Scenario

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the growth of the global law enforcement software market as many law enforcement software vendors incurred heavy losses during the pandemic due to lockdown imposed by governments across the globe.

The global market is set to flourish post-pandemic with law enforcers and police personnel initiating digitization in investigation procedures.

Adoption of the remote mode of working and demand for cloud-based law enforcement software for handling key information in firms will boost growth avenues for the global market post-COVID-19 pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global law enforcement software market based on offering, deployment model, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.

In terms of the offering, the software segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the overall share of the global law enforcement software market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant position during the forecast timespan. However, the service segment is set to record the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031.

On basis of the deployment model, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the overall law enforcement software market share. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. However, the cloud segment is also anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast timeframe.

Based on region, North America contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global law enforcement software industry share. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is set to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. However, the Asia Pacific law enforcement software market is predicted to register the highest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast timespan. The research also analyzes regions including LAMEA and Europe.

Key participants in the global law enforcement software market examined in the research include Accenture, ALEN Inc., CAPERS Software, CODY Systems, Column Case Management, Cyrun, eForce, Esri, Guardian Alliance Technologies, Hexagon AB, IBM Corporation, Lexipol LLC, Matrix Pointe Software, LLC, NICE, Omnigo Software, Presynct Technologies, Inc., and Tracker Products.

