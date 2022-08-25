Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Report 2022: Growing Demand from Ornamental Horticulture Applications Driving Sector

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Greenhouse Market Research Report by Type (Glass and Plastic), Equipment, Crop Type, Deployment, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Commercial Greenhouse Market size was estimated at USD 32.44 billion in 2021, USD 35.09 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 8.37% to reach USD 52.56 billion by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Commercial Greenhouse to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Glass and Plastic.

Based on Equipment, the market was studied across Cooling Systems, Germination Rooms, Heating Systems, Irrigation Control, and Supplementation Lighting.

Based on Crop Type, the market was studied across Flowers & Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables, and Nursery Crops.

Based on Deployment, the market was studied across Free-standing Greenhouse and Gutter-connected Greenhouse.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Commercial Greenhouse Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand from Ornamental Horticulture Applications

Increasing Population Coupled with Rising Demand for Food Globally

Rapid Urbanization and Unprecedented Climate Change Impacts on Agriculture

Restraints

Significant Upfront and Maintenance Cost

Opportunities

Advancing Commercial Greenhouse with Integrated Automation and Smart Technologies

Sustainable Farming Practices Through Commercial Greenhouse

Challenges

Limited Awareness and Technical Knowledge Among Farmers





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Type



7. Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Equipment



8. Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Crop Type



9. Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Deployment



10. Americas Commercial Greenhouse Market



11. Asia-Pacific Commercial Greenhouse Market



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Commercial Greenhouse Market



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Company Usability Profiles



15. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Agra Tech, Inc.

Argus Control Systems Limited

BC Greenhouse Builders Ltd.

Beijing Kingpeng International Hi-Tech Corporation

Certhon

DeCloet Greenhouse Manufacturing Ltd.

Europrogress S.r.l.

Heliospectra AB

Hort Americas

IGreen Industries Limited

International Greenhouse Company

Keder Greenhouse Ltd.

Logiqs B.V.

Luiten Greenhouses B.V.

LumiGrow, Inc.

Nobutec B.V.

Noonty Greenhouse Co., Ltd.

Omni Structures International

Poly-Tex, Inc.

Prospiant

Qingzhou Xinhe Greenhouse Horticulture Co., Ltd

Richel Group

Sotrafa S.A.

Stuppy Greenhouse

The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd.

