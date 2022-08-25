Global Anti-Drone Market Report 2022-2029: Featuring Key Players Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon & Others

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Drone Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By System; By End-Use; By Technology; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anti-drone market size is expected to reach USD 5,779.06 Million by 2029, according to this new study.



The market is quickly expanding due to widespread public and military concern about the possible security compromise posed by unauthorized flying systems. Also, the use of anti-drone for professional and recreational purposes has skyrocketed, raising public and government worries about aerial attacks. Such risks have considerably aided the design of anti-drone defenses. Several public safety authorities and commercial establishments throughout the world are rapidly employing anti-drone technologies to meet the growing need for security.



Further, the government is announcing various rules for security from unauthorized flying systems. For instance, according to the Government of India, there is a need to control drone-related activities not to threaten the safety or security of persons or property. The Central Government issued the "Un-manned Aircraft System Rules, 2021" to regulate the industry. Thus, the government's focus on safety also boosts anti-drone industry growth during the forecast period.



The publisher has segmented the anti-drone market report based on product, system , end-use, technology, and region:

Anti-Drone, Product Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)

Ground-based C-UAV

Hand-held C-UAV

UAV-based C-UAV

Anti-Drone, System Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)

Detection Systems

Detection & Disruption Systems

Anti-Drone, End-Use Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)

Military & Defense

Commercial

Government

Others

Anti-Drone, Technology Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)

Laser Systems

Kinetic System

Electronic Systems

Anti-Drone, Regional Outlook (Revenue-USD Million, 2017-2029)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Austria

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

