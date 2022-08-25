New York, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Whole Slide Imaging Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010118/?utm_source=GNW



Extensively increasing integration of medical services and digital platforms is leading to increasing popularity and acceptance of digital consultation.Artificial intelligence (AI) is one such technology, which has been reshaping the course of medical imaging and pathology in recent years.



Artificial intelligence makes it much easier to utilize digitized consultation images for diagnostics as well as workflow applications.The prominent use of these digitized images is to generate diagnostic algorithms that can augment the diagnostic workflow.



In addition, players are also focusing on development of AI-based products.For instance, December 2021, for breast cancer, Roche introduces three artificial intelligence (AI)-based, deep learning image analysis Research Use Only (RUO) algorithms.



Artificial intelligence (AI) advances and the growing digitization of pathology are promising approaches to meet the demand for accurate detection, classification, and prediction of patients. Apart from these image analysis, the whole slide analysis workflow with automated pre-computing of the slide image before pathologist assessment and a precise visual overlay highlighting tumor cells with and without nuclear staining. Additionally, in July 2019, OptraSCAN, a leading digital pathology solution provider launched a new OS-SiA, a new generation AI-enabled (Artificial Intelligence) digital scanner that provides automatic scanning and real-time analysis of tissues or cell areas. Further, the authorities are encouraging the adoption of AI technologies for digital pathology. For instance, in August 2020, the Department of Health and Social Care, UK announced funding of US$ 63.17 million for three digital pathology centers in the UK. The centers would focus on incorporation of artificial intelligence technology for digital pathology. Adoption of AI technology is likely to offer positive curve for the market in years to come.



Type Insights

Based on type, the whole slide imaging market is segmented into hardware, software, and service.The market for the hardware segment is subsegmented into scanners, microscopes, and cameras.



The hardware segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 18.8% in the market during the forecast period.

Application Insights

Based on application, the whole slide imaging market is segmented into telepathology, cytopathology, immunohistochemistry, and hematopathology.The telepathology segment held the largest market share in 2021.



However, the immunohistochemistry segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The telepathology refers to the practice of pathology from distance with the help of advanced telecommunication software and services.

End User Insights

By end user, the whole slide imaging market is segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, laboratories, and academic research institutes.The academic research institutes segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



However, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The academic research institutes held the largest share owing to the increasing number of academic research centers across the world.



