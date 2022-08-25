FullStack PEO Makes Its Debut on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Dawn Lively, Co-Founder, and CEO commented, "We are honored for our first inclusion in this prestigious list. Our team strives to support our customers in their efforts to grow, it is humbling to be recognized for our own growth. Over the next few years, we hope our commitment to our partners continues to fuel our progress, and we can be repeatedly present on the Inc. 5000. Congratulations to our clients and talented team."

The 2022 Inc. 5000 companies have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About FullStack PEO

Founded in 2017, FullStack PEO was launched with the promise of price transparency and providing services beyond the traditional PEO offerings. Our goal is to become a strategic HR partner to companies looking to scale their operations. We strive to support our clients in their efforts to grow, provide an incredible employee experience and empower them to be competitive to retain and acquire talent.

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of Dec. 31, 2021. The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. The top 500 companies are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. View the entire list here.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the USA.

