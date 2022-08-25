Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2022

- Revenue for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Increased 31.5% to $496.5 million -



- Record Quarterly EPS of $1.10 for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023 -

- Increases Fiscal 2023 Modeling Assumptions, Expects Fiscal 2023 EPS in Range of $3.70-$4.00 -

WEST FARGO, N.D., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2022.

David Meyer, Titan Machinery’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to deliver second quarter earnings per share of $1.10 — which marks the highest quarterly earnings performance in our Company's history. This is the result of our team's unrelenting focus on customer service and operating efficiencies, which have translated to a consolidated pre-tax margin of 6.7%. Each of our operating segments contributed to these results, demonstrating our commitment to drive higher rates of pre-tax margin across our entire organization. Our Agriculture segment continues to perform well, and we expect this momentum to continue through the balance of fiscal 2023 with timely deliveries of inventory. Our Construction segment is also experiencing strong equipment demand and notable strength in parts, service and rental resulting in improved pre-tax margin. And, within our International segment, our business is proving to be resilient, particularly within our Ukraine market, where the farming industry has forged ahead with great resolve amid a very turbulent environment due to the ongoing conflict."

Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

Consolidated Results

For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, revenue increased to $496.5 million compared to $377.6 million in the second quarter last year. Equipment sales were $375.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $272.7 million in the second quarter last year. Parts sales were $77.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $65.3 million in the second quarter last year. Revenue generated from service was $33.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $29.7 million in the second quarter last year. Revenue from rental and other was $10.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $9.9 million in the second quarter last year.

Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $102.7 million, compared to $75.0 million in the second quarter last year. The Company's gross profit margin increased to 20.7% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to 19.9% in the second quarter last year. Gross profit margin primarily increased due to stronger equipment margins, which were partially offset by revenue mix, with a greater proportion of equipment revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, versus higher margin parts and service revenue, as compared to the second quarter of the prior year.

Operating expenses increased by $11.8 million to $68.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $57.1 million in the second quarter last year, primarily due to higher variable expenses on increased revenues, as well as acquisition related expenses on the Heartland Ag Systems transaction that closed earlier this month. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased 120 basis points to 13.9% for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to 15.1% of revenue in the prior year period.

Floorplan and other interest expense was $1.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $1.5 million for the same period last year.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2023, net income was $25.0 million, or earnings per diluted share of $1.10, compared to net income of $11.2 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.50, for the second quarter of last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $25.0 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.10, compared to adjusted net income of $12.7 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.56, for the second quarter of last year.

The Company generated $40.2 million in adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $23.5 million in the second quarter of last year.

Segment Results

Agriculture Segment - Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $349.0 million, compared to $219.4 million in the second quarter last year. The sales increase was positively impacted by the acquisitions of Jaycox Implement and Mark's Machinery, which closed in December 2021 and April 2022, respectively. Pre-tax income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $24.9 million, and included a $2.6 million benefit recognized on the expected achievement of annual manufacturer incentives. This compared to $12.1 million of pre-tax income in the second quarter last year.

Construction Segment - Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $70.0 million, compared to $80.9 million in the second quarter last year. While revenue was lower versus the prior year period due to the lost sales contributions from the Company’s fiscal 2022 fourth quarter divestiture of construction stores in Montana and Wyoming and our fiscal 2023 first quarter divestiture of our consumer products store in North Dakota, same-store sales increased 14.9%. Pre-tax income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $3.9 million, and compared to $2.8 million in the second quarter last year.

International Segment - Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $77.6 million, compared to $77.3 million in the second quarter last year, while on a constant currency basis revenue was up $8.8 million or 11.3%. Pre-tax income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $5.9 million. This compares to pre-tax income of $0.4 million in the second quarter last year. Adjusted pre-tax income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $5.9 million, which excludes a negligible adjustment, compared to $1.9 million in the second quarter last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $142.1 million. Inventories increased to $556.4 million as of July 31, 2022, compared to $421.8 million as of January 31, 2022. This inventory increase includes increases in new equipment inventory of $129.9 million and parts inventory of $13.2 million, which is partially offset by a $9.3 million decrease in used equipment inventory. Outstanding floorplan payables were $274.2 million on $743.0 million total available floorplan lines of credit as of July 31, 2022, compared to $135.4 million outstanding floorplan payables as of January 31, 2022.

In the first six months of fiscal 2023, net cash used for operating activities was $21.0 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $28.6 million in the first six months of fiscal 2022.

Additional Management Commentary

Mr. Meyer added, "The integration of our Heartland Ag Systems acquisition is already well underway since closing in early August. Our teams are working hard to efficiently establish a complete distribution model that covers both the farmer and commercial applicator markets. This acquisition provides us the ability to generate significant revenue synergies through equipment packaging opportunities with the commercial applicator customer, and also provides additional avenues of growth as we leverage our expansive parts and service network for the commercial applicator market. We share remarkably similar cultures focused on exceptional customer service and look forward to the Heartland team's future contributions."

“We are in a great position to sustain our sales growth and as a result, we are increasing our modeling assumptions for both revenue and earnings per share for the second half of fiscal 2023. The sustained strength of our financial performance over the past two years reflects a combination of strong macro forces and our efficient operating structure. As we look ahead to fiscal 2024, we believe that these dynamics will continue to support a strong agriculture economy. We expect that equipment availability will remain constrained due to ongoing supply chain challenges of our suppliers, together with new cash crop equipment allocations and shorter pricing windows for fiscal 2024. However, we believe that the industry supply limitations and ongoing strong demand will extend the current favorable agriculture industry cycle and create an opportunity for Titan Machinery to continue demonstrating the strong earnings power of our business.”

Fiscal 2023 Modeling Assumptions

The following are the Company's current expectations for fiscal 2023 modeling assumptions.

Current Assumptions Previous Assumptions Segment Revenue Agriculture(1) Up 50-55% Up 37-42% Construction(2) Down 5-10% Down 10-15% International(3) Down 0-5% Down 0-5% Diluted EPS(4) $3.70 - $4.00 $2.90 - $3.20 (1) Includes the full year impact of the Jaycox acquisition, which closed in December 2021, the partial year impact of the Mark's Machinery acquisition, which closed in April 2022, and the expected partial year impact of the Heartland acquisition, which closed in August 2022. (2) Includes the full year impact of the Montana and Wyoming divestiture in January 2022 and the partial year impact of the North Dakota divestiture in March 2022. Adjusting full year fiscal 2022 revenue by approximately $73 million, representing the fiscal 2022 revenue of these divested stores, results in a same-store sales assumption of up approximately 15-20%. (3) Includes a reduction in revenue of approximately 45% from our Ukrainian subsidiary compared to fiscal 2022. (4) Includes an estimated loss of approximately $0.05 per share from our Ukrainian subsidiary.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Within this release, the Company refers to certain adjusted financial measures, which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures as identified in this release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide more information to assist investors in evaluating current period performance and in assessing future performance. For these reasons, internal management reporting also includes non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures in this release include adjustments for Ukraine remeasurement gains/losses and impairment charges. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not superior to or as a substitute for, the GAAP financial measures presented in this release and the Company's financial statements and other publicly filed reports. Non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of adjusted financial measures used in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations are attached to this release. The tables included in the Non-GAAP Reconciliations section reconcile adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, and adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (all non-GAAP financial measures) for the periods presented, to their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

About Titan Machinery Inc.

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America and Europe, servicing farmers, ranchers and commercial applicators. The network consists of US locations in Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming and its European stores are located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine. The Titan Machinery locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital. Additional information about Titan Machinery Inc. can be found at www.titanmachinery.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “potential,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “plan,” “anticipate,” and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management. Forward-looking statements made in this release, which include statements regarding the Heartland acquisition and modeling assumptions and expected results of operations for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2023 and may include statements regarding Agriculture, Construction, and International segment initiatives and improvements, segment revenue realization, growth and profitability expectations, the performance of our Ukrainian subsidiary within our International segment, inventory availability expectations, leverage expectations, agricultural and construction equipment industry conditions and trends, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Titan Machinery’s actual results in future periods to differ materially from the forecasted assumptions and expected results. The Company’s risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to successfully integrate and realize growth opportunities and synergies in connection with the Heartland acquisition, the risk that we assume unforeseen or other liabilities in connection with the Heartland acquisition and the impact of any conditions or obligations imposed on us under the new Case IH dealer agreements for the commercial application equipment business. In addition, risks also include the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on our Ukrainian subsidiary, the duration, scope and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations, our substantial dependence on CNH Industrial including CNH Industrial's ability to design, manufacture and allocate inventory to our stores necessary to satisfy our customers' demands, supply chain disruptions impacting our suppliers, including CNH Industrial, the continued availability of organic growth and acquisition opportunities, potential difficulties integrating acquired stores, industry supply levels, fluctuating agriculture and construction industry economic conditions, the success of recently implemented initiatives within the Company’s operating segments, the uncertainty and fluctuating conditions in the capital and credit markets, difficulties in conducting international operations, foreign currency risks, governmental agriculture policies, seasonal fluctuations, the ability of the Company to manage inventory levels, weather conditions, disruption in receiving ample inventory financing, and increased competition in the geographic areas served. These and other risks are more fully described in Titan Machinery’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as applicable. Titan Machinery conducts its business in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment. Accordingly, new risks and uncertainties may arise. It is not possible for management to predict all such risks and uncertainties, nor to assess the impact of all such risks and uncertainties on Titan Machinery’s business or the extent to which any individual risk or uncertainty, or combination of risks and uncertainties, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Other than as required by law, Titan Machinery disclaims any obligation to update such risks and uncertainties or to publicly announce results of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.

TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) July 31, 2022 January 31, 2022 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 142,057 $ 146,149 Receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses 96,369 94,287 Inventories, net 556,383 421,758 Prepaid expenses and other 17,736 28,135 Total current assets 812,545 690,329 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 188,964 178,243 Operating lease assets 51,888 56,150 Deferred income taxes 2,239 1,328 Goodwill 9,535 8,952 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 11,480 10,624 Other 1,220 1,041 Total noncurrent assets 265,326 256,338 Total Assets $ 1,077,871 $ 946,667 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 28,344 $ 25,644 Floorplan payable 274,244 135,415 Current maturities of long-term debt 6,650 5,876 Current operating lease liabilities 9,465 9,601 Deferred revenue 91,819 134,146 Accrued expenses and other 42,856 59,339 Income taxes payable 6,289 4,700 Total current liabilities 459,667 374,721 Long-Term Liabilities Long-term debt, less current maturities 86,500 74,772 Operating lease liabilities 50,998 55,595 Deferred income taxes 1,991 2,006 Other long-term liabilities 4,438 4,374 Total long-term liabilities 143,927 136,747 Stockholders' Equity Common stock — — Additional paid-in-capital 255,188 254,455 Retained earnings 225,414 182,916 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,325 ) (2,172 ) Total stockholders' equity 474,277 435,199 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,077,871 $ 946,667









TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Equipment $ 375,216 $ 272,733 $ 731,582 $ 548,713 Parts 77,693 65,317 146,255 127,942 Service 33,365 29,676 62,887 57,379 Rental and other 10,269 9,904 16,825 16,300 Total Revenue 496,543 377,630 957,549 750,334 Cost of Revenue Equipment 323,988 240,332 634,222 484,008 Parts 52,706 46,089 100,015 90,529 Service 11,072 9,771 21,832 19,065 Rental and other 6,078 6,420 10,087 10,737 Total Cost of Revenue 393,844 302,612 766,156 604,339 Gross Profit 102,699 75,018 191,393 145,995 Operating Expenses 68,828 57,074 132,980 113,516 Impairment of Intangible and Long-Lived Assets — 1,498 — 1,498 Income from Operations 33,871 16,446 58,413 30,981 Other Income (Expense) Interest and other income 873 654 1,365 1,320 Floorplan interest expense (245 ) (350 ) (499 ) (768 ) Other interest expense (1,349 ) (1,118 ) (2,545 ) (2,222 ) Income Before Income Taxes 33,150 15,632 56,734 29,311 Provision for Income Taxes 8,191 4,383 14,235 7,515 Net Income $ 24,959 $ 11,249 42,499 21,796 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.10 $ 0.50 $ 1.88 $ 0.97 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares 22,392 22,276 22,357 22,220









TITAN MACHINERY INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net income $ 42,499 $ 21,796 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 10,987 10,602 Impairment — 1,498 Other, net 5,122 4,893 Changes in assets and liabilities Inventories (137,708 ) (17,166 ) Manufacturer floorplan payable 105,415 56,436 Other working capital (47,268 ) (49,498 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Operating Activities (20,953 ) 28,561 Investing Activities Property and equipment purchases (14,507 ) (19,834 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,628 420 Acquisition consideration, net of cash acquired (7,675 ) — Other, net (182 ) 12 Net Cash Used for Investing Activities (20,736 ) (19,402 ) Financing Activities Net change in non-manufacturer floorplan payable 35,716 (22,731 ) Net proceeds from long-term debt and finance leases 4,536 1,334 Other, net (689 ) (976 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Financing Activities 39,563 (22,373 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (1,966 ) (192 ) Net Change in Cash (4,092 ) (13,406 ) Cash at Beginning of Period 146,149 78,990 Cash at End of Period $ 142,057 $ 65,584









TITAN MACHINERY INC. Segment Results (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenue Agriculture $ 348,956 $ 219,364 59.1 % $ 667,503 $ 448,915 48.7 % Construction 70,022 80,943 (13.5 )% 136,986 149,550 (8.4 )% International 77,565 77,323 0.3 % 153,060 151,869 0.8 % Total $ 496,543 $ 377,630 31.5 % $ 957,549 $ 750,334 27.6 % Income Before Income Taxes Agriculture $ 24,895 $ 12,067 106.3 % $ 41,344 $ 23,292 77.5 % Construction 3,923 2,815 39.4 % 7,132 2,953 141.5 % International 5,870 430 n/m 10,195 3,238 n/m Segment Income Before Income Taxes 34,688 15,312 126.5 % 58,671 29,483 99.0 % Shared Resources (1,538 ) 320 n/m (1,937 ) (172 ) n/m Total $ 33,150 $ 15,632 112.1 % $ 56,734 $ 29,311 93.6 %







