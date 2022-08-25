Downing ONE VCT plc

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

Share forfeiture and cancellation

25 August 2022

Downing ONE VCT plc announces that 7,907 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each that were allotted on 5 April 2022 have now been forfeited and cancelled following the failure by an investor to pay the sum due on those shares issued under the Offer for Subscription that launched on 26 November 2021 and closed on 29 April 2022. The forfeiture and cancellation of the shares has taken place in accordance with the process set out in the Company’s Articles of Association.