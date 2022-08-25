Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Report 2022: Widespread Utilization of Electronic Monitoring and Tracking Systems to Track the Exchange of Information Driving Growth

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tracking-as-a-Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global tracking-as-a-service market reached a value of US$ 1.34 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Tracking as a service is a cloud-based solution used by organizations to track and monitor operations and day-to-day business processes. It is deployed on-premises or through cloud platforms and is commonly used for remote monitoring of goods and products. Tracking-as-a-Service offers enhanced scalability, data collection, mobile support, reporting and logging, data management, process mapping and real-time monitoring to improve organizational performance, decision-making and efficiency. It aids in increasing security, enhancing customer service and overall cost-effectiveness. As a result, tracking-as-a-service finds extensive application across various industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, e-commerce, retail, transportation and logistics
Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Trends:
Significant growth in the transportation and logistics industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Tracking-as-a-service solutions are widely adopted by organizations that offer ridesharing and car rental services to improve vehicle maintenance, prevent delay and provide enhanced safety to the consumers.
Additionally, the widespread utilization of electronic monitoring and tracking systems across enterprises to track the exchange of information and prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data among employees is favoring the market growth. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), global positioning system (GPS) tracking and real-time monitoring solutions, are providing a thrust to the market growth.
These technologies assist in locating containers, tracking stolen goods, maintaining driver safety and detecting fraudulent activities. In line with this, the widespread product adoption in the medical industry to monitor wearable medical devices and offer timely assistance in case of emergencies is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of various government initiatives to install GPS tracking systems in novel vehicles, along with the increasing product utilization to keep track of portable devices, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global tracking as a service market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, type, asset type, enterprise size and end use industry
Breakup by Component:
- Software
- Service
Breakup by Type:
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
Breakup by Asset Type:
- Electronics and IT Assets
- In-Transit Equipment
- Manufacturing Assets
- Others
Breakup by Enterprise Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- E-commerce
- Transportation and Logistics
- Healthcare
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Tracking as a service Market
6 Market Breakup by Component
7 Market Breakup by Type
8 Market Breakup by Asset Type
9 Market Breakup by Enterprise Size
10 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T Inc.
- Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra S.p.A.)
- Geotab Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Mojix Inc.
- Motorola Solutions Inc.
- PCCW Solutions
- Spider Tracks Limited
- Topcon Corporation
- Trimble Inc.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- WABCO Digital Solutions
- Zebra Technologies Corp.
