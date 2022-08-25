Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Size Worth US$ 82.3 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.5% - Acute Coronary Syndrome Industry Report, Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global acute coronary syndrome market is expected to clock US$ 82.3 billion by 2030 owing to rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as coronary artery disease, ischemic heart disease, and vascular diseases, and growing geriatric population.

Market Drivers

Many senior citizens report experiencing the related cardiovascular diseases. As a result, it is anticipated that the global acute coronary syndrome market would expand due to the rapidly ageing population. Moreover, the prevalence of chronic heart and vascular diseases would help in the development of novel solutions, and the development of cardiology and vascular devices would help in more collaborations and partnerships with market players in the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific region. This indicates that increased spending on research & development to find and develop treatments for acute coronary syndrome shall accelerate the market growth.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD 30.3 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 82.3 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Type, Drug, End Use Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Furthermore, growing government reimbursement initiatives and expanding health care infrastructure in both developed and developing nations are projected to present growth opportunities for the acute coronary syndrome market.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on type, the global acute coronary syndrome market has been segmented into:

Vial Unstable Angina

St-Elevation Myocardial Infraction (Stemi)

Non-St-Elevation

Myocardial Infraction (Nstemi)

The risk of experiencing unstable angina, which can result in a heart attack, rises when the body is lacking in blood flow and oxygen. The most common cause of NSTEMI is a partial blood clot blockage of the coronary artery. When a clot completely blocks a coronary artery, a STEMI occurs. This condition increases the mortality risk.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on the region, the global acute coronary syndrome market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

During the forecast period, North America is anticipated to dominate the global market for acute coronary syndrome treatments. An increase in the treatment of acute coronary syndrome has been fuelled by the region's well-established health care system.

The European region ranks second in the acute coronary syndrome market due to the increased availability of research funding, a well-established healthcare system, and a sizable patient population.

The Asia Pacific region has the fastest growing markets due to the presence of expanding economies like China, India, Australia, and others. However, according to predictions, pharmaceutical companies will have significant development potential as a result of changing demographics in developing countries like China and India. In these nations, it is predicted that spending on both public and private health care will increase dramatically.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players in the global acute coronary syndrome market include

·Teva Pharmaceuticals

·Pfizer Inc

·Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

·Boehringer Ingelheim

·Johnsons & Johnsons

·Merck & Co

·Novartis AG

·Amgen, Inc

·AbbVie

·Baxter International Inc

·Portal Pharmaceuticals

·AstraZeneca

·Serum Institute of India

·Beijing Minhai Biotechnology

·GlaxoSmithKline

·Eli Lilly and Company

·Sanofi S.A

·Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc

·Daiichi Sankyo Company

To remain competitive, businesses must engage in a variety of business development activities, including the creation of new products, mergers, joint ventures, and geographic expansion. For instance, in October 2021, the management of chronic heart disease has been added to a new digital healthcare system by Novartis AG. The digital healthcare solution, which was created in collaboration with leading Chinese medical organisations and internet giant Tencent in China, is now expanding its focus to include cardiovascular disease in general, helping patients from the time of pre-diagnosis through hospital discharge and ongoing at-home disease management. It enables people with heart failure to manage their condition more readily and warns them when their condition is getting worse. Patients in a country where heart disease is on the rise can then take immediate action to prevent re-hospitalization.

