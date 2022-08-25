The global Smart Shelves market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 3.0 billion in 2022 to USD 8.3 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.4%

New York, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Shelves Market by Components, Organization Size, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06042204/?utm_source=GNW



• By organization size, Large enterprises to account for a higher market share during the forecast period



Large enterprises are defined as companies with having an employee strength of more than 1,000.In the smart shelves market, large-scale retailers, supermarkets, and hypermarkets with multinational presence have been considered as large enterprises.



Real-time inventory insights, check and update customer buying behavior, pricing management, and assistance to the retailer in optimizing store operations is provided by Smart shelves. Walmart, Kroger, and Walgreens, among others are the large retailers who have already adopted ESLs, sensors, RFID tags, and readers in their outlets in the US, Canada, and European nations.

• By application, pricing manasgement to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Emergence of hyper-connected consumers and aggressive competition are driving the need for price management.Retailers deploy a pricing strategy as they are constantly looking for the fair price of a product rather than a low price and are connected to several channels of distribution at a single time.



The increasing demand for goods has resulted in the establishment of always-on channels that can cater to the high demand and reduce opportunity loss. Dynamic pricing has been used by gas stations and disruptive vendors. price management has become increasingly important for the retailers to check on the competitive pricing displayed on the shelf, thereby enabling the consumers to make an informed decision while comparing prices. The retailers can take advantage of the price optimization strategy by using automation to manage the pricing and demand efficiently.



Breakdown of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 20%, Tier 2 = 57%, and Tier 3 = 33%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 40%, Managers and Others = 60%

• By Region: North America = 35%, Europe = 20%, APAC = 45%,



Major vendors in the global smart shelves market include SES-Imagotag (France), Pricer (Sweden), Trax (Singapore), Avery Dennison (US), Samsung (South Korea), E Ink (Taiwan), Intel (US), Huawei (China), Honeywell (US), Solum (south Korea), NEXCOM (Taiwan), DreamzTech Solutions (US), Sennco (US), Tronitag (Germany), Mago S.A. (Poland), Happiest Minds (India), PCCW Solutions (Hong Kong), NXP semiconductor (Netherlands), Diebold Nixdorf (US), Software AG (Germany), Minew (China), AWM Smart Shelves (US), Wiseshelf (Israel), Trigo (Israel), Caper (US), Zippin (US), Focal Systems (UK).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the smart shelves market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research coverage

The report segment the smart shelves market and forecast its size, by smart shelves market by component (hardware, software and solutions and professional services), by organization size (large enterprises and SMEs), application (planogram management, inventory management, pricing management, content management), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and Latin America).

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall smart shelves market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

