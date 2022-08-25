Global E-Commerce Market Report 2022: Rapid Urbanization & Increasing Internet Penetration Driving Growth

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Commerce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global e-commerce market reached a value of US$ 13 Trillion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 55.6 Trillion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.4% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Rapid urbanization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing internet penetration and usage of devices, such as smartphones, laptops and tablets to access e-commerce portals, is also providing a boost to the market growth.

E-commerce enables organizations to conduct business without maintaining a physical presence, thereby minimizing the infrastructure, communication and overhead costs. The market is further driven by the increasing preference for online shopping, especially among women, and the growing influence of social networking platforms on shopping habits.

Online retail channels provide a hassle-free shopping experience to the consumers while displaying a wide variety of products to choose from, at affordable price-points. Additionally, the advent of private-label and direct to consumer-based business models is also creating a positive outlook for the market growth. This enables the organizations to collect and use consumer data and provide personalized products and experiences to the consumer. The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has provided a further push to e-commerce activities as customers shift toward online platforms for ordering essential items amid lockdown and social distancing measures.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global e-commerce market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type and transaction.



Breakup by Type:

Home Appliances

Apparel, Footwear and Accessories

Books

Cosmetics

Groceries

Others

Breakup by Transaction:

Business-to-Consumer

Business-to-Business

Consumer-to-Consumer

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

B2W Companhia Digital (Lojas Americanas S/A)

Ebay Inc.

Groupon Inc.

Rakuten

Walmart Inc.

Zalando SE

