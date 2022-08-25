Systemair AB Interim Report Q1 2022/23

English Swedish

Press Release, August 25, 2022

First quarter, May – July 2022

Net sales increased by 24.4 percent to SEK 2,849 million (2,290).

Organic growth was +14.3 percent (+13.3).

Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 270 million (210).

The operating margin was 9.5 percent (9.2).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 217 million (157).

Earnings per share totalled SEK 1.04 (0.75).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -65 million (+159)





Roland Kasper, President and CEO, comments:

“Systemair's financial year began with a strong first quarter. Sales increased by 24.4 percent (9.1). Operating profit improved by 29 percent to SEK 270 million (210). The operating margin was 9.5 percent (9.2). Sales of our products and solutions remains good with organic growth of 14.3 percent (13.3).”

For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

Note: The information here is that which Systemair AB is obliged to make public under the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13:00 (CET) on August 25, 2022.

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 52 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 9.6 billion in the 2021/22 financial year and today employs approximately 6,800 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 9.4 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

Attachment