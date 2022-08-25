Dovre Group Plc Managers’ Transactions August 25, 2022 at 2 pm
Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Stavelin Holding AS
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Stavelin Holding AS
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Svein Stavelin
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Dovre Group Plc
LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 18801/7/10
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-08-23
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6969 Unit price: 0.635 EUR
(2): Volume: 800 Unit price: 0.635 EUR
(3): Volume: 200 Unit price: 0.635 EUR
(4): Volume: 63 Unit price: 0.635 EUR
(5): Volume: 63 Unit price: 0.635 EUR
(6): Volume: 8454 Unit price: 0.635 EUR
(7): Volume: 116 Unit price: 0.635 EUR
(8): Volume: 1990 Unit price: 0.63 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(8): Volume: 18655 Volume weighted average price: 0.63447 EUR
Transaction date: 2022-08-24
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 17510 Unit price: 0.63 EUR
(2): Volume: 490 Unit price: 0.63 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 18000 Volume weighted average price: 0.63 EUR
Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com
