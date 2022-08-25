Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Advances Footprint in India Completing Tenth Nano Reactor System Sale in Partnership With Desmet Balestra Group N.V.

CHATSWORTH, CA, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ("CTi" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CVAT), a leading ESG driven company, which designs and manufactures innovative flow-through nano-technology systems for fluid processing applications worldwide, announced today the sale of two Nano Reactor® Systems (LPN) for use in a soybean oil refinery in India. This sale has been initiated by the company's strategic partner Desmet Ballestra Group N.V., CTi's partner and licensee of vegetable oil refining technology since 2010.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the complexity of providing a continuous and ample food supply chain to South Asia's ever-increasing population, remains a struggle in many countries. Agriculture in India could benefit from investments in mechanized farming, irrigation systems, and high-yielding crop varieties. It is also linked to human capital development. Nanotechnology-driven development has the potential to foster in a much-needed revolution in farming, allowing South Asian agriculture to attain higher yields, better nutrition, and less reliance on toxic chemicals.

Neil Voloshin, CEO of Cavitation Technologies, Inc., commented, “This is the 10th system sale in India to date and 16th in Southeast Asia, a region with significant potential for the edible vegetable oil processing industry. CTi's Nano Reactor® System (LPN) is to be installed for use in soybean oil refinery totaling capacity of approximately 900 metric tons per day (MTPD). We anticipate the system shipment to be completed in the company's current quarter.

We continuously invest in R&D to improve our innovative technology and to optimize our operations. It is very inspiring to be able to see how our technology is helping to solve food shortages issues worldwide. I encourage anyone who is interested to learn more about CTi technology to visit our website http://www.ctinanotech.com/technology/technology-overview, as we have a variety of applications and each method is different and has its own advantages”.

Technology Overview:

The LPN multistage Nano Reactor® is designed to achieve an improved performance over conventional technologies and covers a wide range of applications in processing large volumes of fluids. In vegetable oil refining, the LPN technology offers an enhanced performance, lowered operating expenses, reduced environmental impact, exceptional oil quality, improved shelf life, and reduction of up to 90% of the harsh chemicals used in conventional edible vegetable oil refining processes.

In addition to chemical refining of vegetable oils, CVAT’s technology is applicable to food and beverages, water, pharmaceutical and medical cannabis, coatings and fuels.

About Desmet Ballestra Group

The Desmet Ballestra Group provides engineering and supply of plants and equipment for the following industries worldwide:

Oils and Fats and Animal Feed

Detergents, Surfactants and related Chemicals

Oleochemical and Biodiesel

Desmet Ballestra's R&D Team is composed of professionals specialized in oils and fats, oleochemicals, and chemical processes, using the most comprehensive set of technological resources and equipment. Controlled by Financière DSBG, a holding company based in Paris, France, the Desmet Ballestra Group is present in all major market areas of the world through its integrated business units located in Northern and Central America (USA, Mexico), South America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia), Asia & Far East (PR China, Singapore, Malaysia), India, and Europe (Belgium, Turkey, Russia, Spain) (http://www.desmetballestra.com/).

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Cavitation Technologies designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The Company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. https://www.cvatinfo.com/

Follow us on Twitter for real time updates: https://twitter.com/CavitationTech

Like us on Facebook to receive live feed updates: https://www.facebook.com/ctinanotech

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as ''may,'' ''should,'' ''potential,'' ''continue,'' ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' and similar expressions, and include statements such as, “We anticipate the system shipment to be completed in the company's current quarter.” These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, our ability to perform the installation as anticipated, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

818-718-0905

info@ctinanotech.com



