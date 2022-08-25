Early Cancer Detection Market to Reflect Tremendous Growth Potential with A CAGR Of 13.8% by 2022-2028

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Early Cancer Detection Market.

The Global Early Cancer Detection Market is expected to grow at more than 13.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 2,650 million by 2028 from a little above USD 909 million in 2019.

People all around the globe are being health conscious and focusing on early detection of deadly diseases, such as cancer. It is because in many regions the treatment of cancer is quite expensive and it is incurable if not diagnosed in early stages. Because of technological advancements in medical industry, Early Cancer Detection market has changed dramatically.

The industry players are constantly working on development of cancer diagnosis technologies each day. Government and non-government organizations are funding more and more to find cure for this deadly condition; hence they find it more suitable to diagnose the symptoms as early as possible. The cost of treatment on almost every type of cancer is very expensive and this is challenging the market growth.

Get Sample with Latest Trends and Future Advancements at: (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID): https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1092/early-cancer-detection-market/#request-a-sample

Some of the major companies are Grail (Illumina) LLC., Exact Sciences, Gaurdant Health, BGI Genomics, Epigenomics AG, Genetron Health, Berry Genomics, New Horizon Health and many more.

Key players are increasing their share in the market by anticipating future demand and innovating. They are adopting the strategy of mergers and acquisition to enter the arena which was not touched before.

Market Developments

Illumina Acquires GRAIL to Accelerate Patient Access to Life-Saving Multi-Cancer Early-Detection Test

August 18, 2021 Illumina, Inc announced that it has acquired GRAIL, a healthcare company focused on life-saving early detection of multiple cancers, but will hold GRAIL as a separate company during the European Commission's ongoing regulatory review.

Emerging Technologies

The most accurate, focused, and automated approach for isolating circulating tumour cells (CTCs), uncommon cancer cells seen in the blood of patients with aggressive malignancies, has been created by a Mass General research team. The use of CTC technologies to find cancer early—before it spreads to other body parts—remains the most promising therapeutic application. Researchers are currently performing "proof of concept" clinical studies in a number of malignancies, including prostate cancer, lung cancer, and pancreatic cancer, where there is currently no screening test and where the current screening approaches are insufficiently specific.

A wide range of technologies that are ready for testing and validation in a clinical research context are emerging in both academic and commercial settings, in addition to those developed by Mass General-led teams. These include new blood-based assays such exosomes and circulating plasma DNA in addition to diagnostics based on urine.





Early Cancer Detection Market Scope and Segmentation

Report Feature Details Base Year: 2021 CAGR 13.8% Projection Period: 2022-2028 Market Details: revenue and forecast, CAGR, Market value, share, and Y-o-Y growth by segment and region Segment Covered: By Type, By Application, by Region. Regional and Country Scope North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico



Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC



Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe



South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA Largest Market Asia Pacific- 37% Market Players Covered Grail (Illumina) LLC., Exact Sciences, Gaurdant Health, BGI Genomics, Epigenomics AG, Genetron Health, Berry Genomics, New Horizon Health



Browse Detailed Research Insights with TOC:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1092/early-cancer-detection-market/



The Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center established the Center for Innovation in Early Cancer Detection (CIECD) to increase the development of new cancer-detecting technologies. By bringing together dedicated scientists and clinicians from Mass General, Harvard Medical School and the entire Boston biomedical community, the center seeks to pair cancer detection technologies with clinical resources – with the goal of improving early cancer detection and treatment, leading to increased cures for patients around the world.

Key Market Segments: Early Cancer Detection Market

Early Cancer Detection Market by Type, 2019-2028, (IN USD Million)

CTC

Ct DNA

Exosomes

Blood Proteomics

Others





Early Cancer Detection Market by Application, 2019-2028, (IN USD Million)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Clinics

Others





Early Cancer Detection Market by Region, 2019-2028, (IN USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa





Important countries in all regions are covered

Detailed TOC of Global Early Cancer Detection Market Research Report 2022

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Early Cancer Detection Market 7 Early Cancer Detection Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Early Cancer Detection Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 Report Coverage- Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis



Check Discount on This Research: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1092/early-cancer-detection-market/#inquire-for-discount

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data:

Medical Imaging Market

The global medical imaging market is expected to grow at a 5.85% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above 62.42 USD billion by 2029 from 38.50 USD billion in 2022.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10102/medical-imaging-market/

Pain Management Devices Market

The global Pain Management Devices market size is USD 2.03 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow till USD 4.42 billion by 2029, at a Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.20%.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10126/pain-management-devices-market/

Vascular Access Device Market

The market for vascular access device was valued at USD 3.76 billion in 2020, and is predicted to reach at USD 7.21 billion in 2029 grow at a CAGR of 7.5 % over the forecast period from 2022-2029.