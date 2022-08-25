Elevar Therapeutics Announces Data From Phase 3 Study of Rivoceranib in Combination With Camrelizumab Is Accepted for Late-Breaking Proffered Paper Presentation at ESMO Congress 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevar Therapeutics, Inc., a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company dedicated to elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options, today announced that initial data from the Phase 3 study of its drug candidate rivoceranib combined with camrelizumab versus sorafenib as a first-line therapy for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC) was accepted for a late-breaking proffered paper presentation at the annual Congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) on September 10, 2022 in Paris.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Camrelizumab (C) plus rivoceranib (R) vs. sorafenib (S) as first-line therapy for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC): a randomized, phase Ⅲ trial

Presenter: Shukui Qin, M.D., Ph.D., professor and chief physician of the Cancer Center of Jinling Hospital, Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine

Event, Date, Time and Location: ESMO, Saturday, Sept. 10, 8:40 a.m. – 8:50 a.m. CEST, 7.1.C – Cannes Auditorium

Session: Proffered Paper Session 1: GI, upper digestive

Presentation Number: LBA35

About Rivoceranib

Rivoceranib is the first small-molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) to be approved in gastric cancer in China (December 2014). Rivoceranib is a highly potent inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 2 (VEGFR-2), a primary pathway for tumor angiogenesis. VEGFR-2 inhibition is a clinically validated approach to limit tumor growth and disease progression. Rivoceranib is co-developed by Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (JHP) in China and by Elevar Therapeutics, Inc. globally (excluding China). It has been studied in more than 6,000 patients worldwide and was well tolerated in clinical trials with a comparable safety profile to other TKIs and VEGF inhibitors. Rivoceranib is currently being studied as a monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy and immunotherapy in various solid tumor indications. Clinical studies are ongoing in multiple solid tumor types including gastric cancer (as a monotherapy and in combination with paclitaxel), hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) (in combination with camrelizumab), adenoid cystic carcinoma (as monotherapy) and colorectal cancer (in combination with Lonsurf®). Orphan drug designations have been granted in gastric cancer (U.S., EU and South Korea), in adenoid cystic carcinoma (U.S.) and in HCC (U.S.). Elevar holds the global rights (excluding China) and has partnered for the development and marketing of rivoceranib with HLB-LS in South Korea. Rivoceranib, under the name apatinib, is currently approved in China for advanced gastric cancer and in second-line advanced HCC by the Chinese-territory license-holder, JHP, under the brand name Aitan®.

About Elevar Therapeutics

Elevar Therapeutics, Inc. is a rapidly growing, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company built on the promise of elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options. Elevar’s lead proprietary drug candidates include rivoceranib and paclitaxel micellar (Apealea®). Rivoceranib, under the name apatinib in China, was developed by Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. in China and approved in China as a single agent for treatment of gastric cancer in 2014 and second-line advanced HCC in 2020. It has been granted orphan drug designation in the U.S., Europe and South Korea and has been clinically tested in more than 1,000 patients worldwide in numerous cancer indications. Apealea® is a non-Cremophor EL based formulation of paclitaxel that received marketing authorization by the European Commission in November 2018, making it Europe’s first non-Cremophor EL formulation of paclitaxel approved for use in ovarian cancer. Elevar has offices in Utah, California, Ireland and South Korea. Additional information is available at www.elevartherapeutics.com.

