Verde Bio Holdings Announces New Drilling Occurring on its Properties

FRISCO, TX, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: VBHI) (www.verdebh.com) today announced that with the sustained high oil and gas prices, its well count continues to rise. Recently, the company has received notice of six additional recently drilled wells being brought online in the company’s Permian Basin acreage as well as new permits have been filed for what will be massive, multi-unit horizontal wells in the company’s Haynesville Shale acreage. A well being brought online indicates a new producing well and a permit indicates an intention to drill.



“The experienced operators filing the permits are SEM, Chesapeake and others. With oil and gas commodity prices still trending high, new oil and gas wells on our properties equate to more revenues for VBHI and for its investors. These potential revenues do not require any additional investment by VBHI, the mineral and royalty owner,” said Scott Cox, Verde Bio Founder and CEO. “We have been and continue to be diligent in buying properties at the right price and in the right areas, thus the Company and its investors reap the benefits of the rise in commodity pricing as well as new wells being drilled on our acreage.

“We continue to evaluate other strategic acquisitions to expand the portfolio, including alternative energy projects,” Mr. Cox continued. “We are very pleased with most of the assets in our portfolio with combined growth in revenue and development of new wells and are working through potential divestment of lower performing assets at significant profits.”

On a Corporate note, the Company is steadily working through the reserve report valuation of our assets and the accounting of the Company for our upcoming 10-Q which is due September 15, 2022. The Company believes its shareholders will be pleased with the results.

About Verde Bio Holdings, Inc.

Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC: VBHI) is an Energy Company based in Frisco, Texas, engaged in the acquisition and management of Mineral and Royalty interests in lower risk, onshore oil and gas properties within the major oil and gas plays in the U.S. The Company’s dual-focused growth strategy relies primarily on leveraging management’s expertise to grow through the strategic acquisition of revenue producing royalty interest and strategic and opportunistic non-operated working interests.

