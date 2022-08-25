Harri Expands Executive Team, Appoints Strategic Sales and Marketing Leaders

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harri , the revolutionary Frontline Employee Experience platform serving over 20,000 restaurant and hotel locations and 4 million hospitality employees globally, today announced two new members of its executive team: Keegan Conrey , Senior Vice President of Sales for North America, and Jennifer Ravalli , Chief Marketing Officer.



Conrey and Ravalli joined Harri as the company accelerates its go-to-market efforts, given escalating demand for its platform as the service industry continues to face unprecedented challenges across recruitment, wage increases, retention and compliance. In July 2022, the Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that the leisure and hospitality sector has regained 7 million jobs since April 2020; however, turnover continues to be at record high rates, with up to 175 percent of the hourly workforce turning over annually.

To his role, Conrey brings 20 years of sales leadership experience. He most recently served as the Director of Sales at Restaurant365, where he helped grow the mid-market, enterprise and partner teams from 10 to 30 members during the Covid-19 pandemic and the company’s acquisition of Compeat. Before that, Conrey held sales titles at Field Connect, DealerSocket and Hilti. From his extensive experience, Conrey finds integrity, curiosity and dedication to be the most valuable qualities for success for himself and his team members.

An award-winning technology executive, Ravalli is Harri’s first Chief Marketing Officer and brings more than a decade of HR technology leadership in marketing and operations. Prior to this, she led Marketing at PandoLogic, where she helped grow company revenues by nearly 5X and guided the announcement of PandoLogic’s acquisition by Veritone. Earlier in her career, Ravalli held leadership positions at iCIMS and ADP in roles focused on high growth and innovation. Ravalli specializes in creating exceptional teams that deliver growth and scale through an integrated go-to-market approach.

Ravalli said, “The service economy has spoken, the balance of power has shifted, and employees now demand a better work experience. Harri delivers an experience that changes the game for the service industries, which have historically been underrepresented in the HR technology space. No other Human Capital Management or Employee Experience technology can come close to what Harri has built to solve the challenges faced by this critical segment of the workforce. This is an exciting time to join Harri, and I look forward to sharing more about Harri and Luke Fryer’s vision with the world.”

Conrey shared, “I chose Harri because everything we are building is designed with the best interest of the hospitality industry in mind. Harri understands that customer experience will never outperform employee experience, developing a platform that delivers happiness to the end user and critical performance insights to the business.”

Harri founder and CEO Luke Fryer commented, “We are thrilled to have Keegan and Jennifer on board. The last few years have only underscored the need for a disruptive force for good in the service industries; I have personally experienced the challenges that plague the service industry like recruitment, turnover and compliance and the need for Harri has never been greater. With the support of Keegan, Jennifer and their teams, we will be able to expand our reach and share the power of Harri with more of those who need our technology most.”

