QuestionPro Acquires Digsite

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro , a global leader in online survey and research services, today announced it has acquired Digsite’s qualitative research capabilities and collaborative Insights Platform. With the acquisition, QuestionPro will now offer the Digsite qualitative solutions alongside its full suite of enterprise-level research, survey and customer experience software and services.



“Real-time qualitative exploratory research has become a critical part of evolving brands as they respond to a rapidly changing marketplace,” said Vivek Bhaskaran, Founder and CEO of QuestionPro. “It’s now more critical than ever for brands to have access to both qualitative and quantitative research - and the combination of QuestionPro and Digsite does just that.”

Founded in 2014, Digsite pioneered social media-style qualitative research, offering a private and secure market research platform for companies to capture experiences and open-ended feedback online. Digsite Sprints ushered in a new era of agile qualitative research, where companies quickly learned and iterated on ideas without the travel and expense of focus groups.

QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services, including specific platforms for Customer Experience, Research & Insights, and Employee/Workforce experience, that are used and trusted by thousands of companies worldwide from startups to the Fortune 500.

The addition of Digsite expands QuestionPro’s Customer Experience (CX), Research & Insights and Employee Experience (EX) platforms and creates new and powerful capabilities for agile two-way conversations with customers. The combined insights capabilities will provide brands with meaningful insights to optimize products and improve customer and employee experiences.

“Digsite’s agile research solutions combined with QuestionPro’s robust survey and community capabilities mean companies can seamlessly integrate qual+quant research,” said Monika Rogers, CEO of Digsite. “Clients can learn and iterate quickly, reducing their reliance on outside consulting services.”

About QuestionPro

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. From free consumer accounts to robust enterprise-level research, we offer tools for the creation, distribution, and analysis of surveys. We also offer platforms for polling, mobile research and data visualization. Fortune 100 companies rely on us to help unlock insights about customers, employees and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Mexico, Canada, Germany, the United Arab Emirates and India, we offer customers 24-7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com.