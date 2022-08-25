React Gaming reports 2022 second quarter results

English French

Q2 revenue increased to $845,543 from $39,902 in Q2 2021

Q2 represents first fully-integrated quarter of operations since the acquisition of LOOT.BET on February 18, 2022

Recent corporate and operational highlights: Leigh Hughes appointed as CEO LOOT.BET launches Isle of Man-licensed online esports betting platform LOOT.BET obtains GLI-19 certification LOOT.BET signs partnership agreement with Oddin.gg LOOT.BET signs white label agreement with HHRP for the Philippines Compete.gg granted access to Riot Games API Parabellum Esports secures first paid sponsorship with Shakepay React Gaming upgraded to the OTCQB



MONTREAL, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- React Gaming Group Inc. (“React Gaming” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: RGG, OTCQB: ITMZF) is pleased to announce its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.



(In Canadian dollars) Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 845,543 39,902 1,179,504 63,007 Gross profit 322,922 39,902 614,187 63,007 EBITDA1 (2,535,197) (699,393) (4,623,372) (998,156) Net loss (1,532,382) (712,167) (4,909,351) (1,042,256) Loss per share — basic and diluted (0.009) (0.006) (0.031) (0.010)



“This has been a quarter of great achievements for React Gaming, as we increased LOOT.BET’s revenue in absolute value by 25% over Q1 even before launching our IOM site and obtaining GLI-19 certification, while making steady gains with Compete.gg and Parabellum,” said Leigh Hughes, CEO of React Gaming.

“The initiatives we set in motion in Q2 will enable LOOT.BET to gain market share in the B2C and B2B space with its IOM site launch and GLI-19 certification. In addition, the partnership with Oddin.gg will enhance our online betting platform capabilities and help LOOT.BET to scale its operations worldwide.”

“Our main goal for the short term is to grow our business, manage our operations so that they become profitable and successfully conclude white-label B2B agreements as we enter new markets. We believe that we have all the elements to bring LOOT.BET to the next level and monetize our other assets,” Mr. Hughes added.

OPERATING RESULTS

For the second quarter of 2022, revenue increased to $845,543 from $39,902 for the same quarter a year ago. The increase was mainly driven by Livestream and its operating entity LOOT.BET. Revenue for the first six months of the year rose to $1,179,504 from $63,007 for the same period a year ago.

Gross profit for the second quarter totalled $322,922 (38.2% of total revenue) compared to $39,020 in 2021. Gross profit for the first six months of the year increased to $614,187 (52.1% of total revenue) from $63,007 for the same period a year ago.

The operating loss for the second quarter totalled $(2,729,558) compared to $(695,668) in 2021. The increase was mainly due to LOOT.BET’s operating costs and professional fees related to Livestream’s ongoing operations. For the six-month period, operating loss stood at $(6,195,107) versus $(1,016,477).

The EBITDA1 loss increased to $(2,535,197) for the second quarter of 2022 from $(699,393) a year ago, mainly due to the increase in net loss and the gain on revaluation of the performance contingency. For the six-month period, the EBITDA loss stood at $(4,623,372) versus $(998,156) a year ago.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded a net loss of $(1,532,382) or $(0.009) per basic and diluted share, compared to $(712,167) or $(0.006) per basic and diluted share for the corresponding period of 2021. For the six-month period, the net loss was $(4,909,351) or $(0.031) per basic and diluted share, compared to $(1,042,256) or $(0.010) per basic and diluted share a year ago.

As at June 30, 2022, the Corporation had cash and cash equivalents of $1,536,871.

(1) The term EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented in other financial statements of other companies. The Company defines EBITDA as income from continuing operations before amortization of tangible and intangible assets, provision for impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, interest, gains or losses on disposal of assets, gains on debt settlement, gains or losses on foreign exchange and income taxes.

Reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA

(In Canadian dollars) Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss (1,532,382) (712,167) (4,909,351) (1,042,256) Interest expense 3,290 12,959 13,322 22,779 Depreciation of assets and other intangible assets 326,227 (185) 486,964 21,321 Loss on assets written off 5,300 - 32,165 - Stock-based compensation expense (21,842) - 1,069,318 - Gain on revaluation of performance contingency (1,315,790) - (1,315,790) - EBITDA (2,535,197) (699,393) (4,623,372) (998,156)



React Gaming Group (formerly known as Intema Solutions Inc.) (TSXV: RGG) is a publicly traded holding company that stands at the forefront of the esports and iGaming industry. By investing in innovative technologies that enhance tournaments, teams and wagering, we provide our users with gaming platforms that produce non-stop action, exciting outcomes and unparalleled enjoyment. Through the use of intelligent data, we also connect our sponsors to robust communities within the rapidly evolving industry, ensuring maximum engagement and substantial reward. For more information, please visit us at reactgaming.ca and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

