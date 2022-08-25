Global Interactive Patient Care (IPC) & Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report 2022-2027: Growing Number of Collaborations and Partnerships Between Stakeholders Propel Growth

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Interactive Patient Care (IPC) & Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global interactive patient engagement solutions market is projected to reach USD 300 million by 2027 from USD 146 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 15.5%

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing government initiatives, fast adoption of technologically advanced products, and increasing awareness about digital healthcare solutions.

However, large investment requirements for healthcare infrastructure are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Hardware segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate over the the forecast period

The hardware segment accounted for the largest share of the interactive patient engagement solutions market in 2021 and expected to grow fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising development of TV-based solutions and the increased adoption of in-room televisions by hospitals are the key factors for the growth of this segment.

The inpatient solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the Interactive patient engagement solutions market in 2021

The inpatient solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2021. The need for improved patient care and favorable government initiatives for the adoption of these solutions are some of the factors supporting the market growth of this segment.

Hospitals segment in the end-users is expected expected to hold the largest share of the global Interactive patient engagement solutions market in 2022

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share of the interactive patient engagement solutions market in 2021. Rising demand for IT tools to tackle the demand of hospital staff and the increasing demand for effective communication tools are the key growth factor of this segment.

North America to dominate the Interactive patient engagement solutions market in 2021

North America accounted for the largest and the fastest-growing regional market share of the interactive patient engagement solutions market in 2021 and expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Favorable government initiatives, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising awareness about digital healthcare products are the key factors supporting the market growth of this segment.

Competitive Insights

Prominent players are increasingly focusing on product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships to expand their product offerings in the interactive patient engagement solutions market.

Some of the key players in this market are GetWellNetwork (US), SONIFI Health (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), and Sentrics (US).

Premium Insights

Favorable Government Initiatives to Drive Market

Inpatient Solutions Segment Accounted for Largest Share of North American Market in 2021

Inpatient Solutions Segment Will Continue to Dominate Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market in 2027

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need for Improved Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions

Growing Number of Collaborations and Partnerships Between Stakeholders

Favorable Government Regulations and Initiatives to Promote Adoption of HCIT Solutions

Restraints

High Infrastructural Requirement and Implementation Costs

Data Security Concerns

Opportunities

Emerging Countries Offer High-Growth Potential

Technological Advancements

Challenges

Dearth of Skilled Professionals

Case Studies

Focus on Reducing Readmission Rates and Improving Care

Use Case 1: to Reduce Patient Stay:Improve Outpatient Communication

Use Case 2: to Curb Communication Issues with Discharged Patients:Interactive Platforms Improve Hospital Outcomes

Use Case 3: to Improve Patient Education Completion Rates Via In-Room Televisions

Technology Analysis

Regulations

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA)

Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act of 2009 (HITECH)

Consumer Privacy Protection Act of 2017

National Cybersecurity Protection Advancement Act of 2015

Cybersecurity Law of the People's Republic of China

Affordable Care Act, 2010

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)

Industry Trends

Rising Need for Interoperability and Integration of HCIT Solutions

Growing Demand for Value-based Healthcare

Company Profiles

Key Players

GetWellNetwork, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Sonifi Health

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Barco

Sentrics

Hospedia Limited

eVideon

Aceso Interactive Inc.

PDI Communication Systems, Inc.

Lincor, Inc.

ClinicAll

Hopitel Inc.

i3solutions Inc.

HealthHub Patient Engagement Solutions

Arbor Technology Corp.

Healthcare Information, LLC

BEWATEC ConnectedCare GmbH

Onyx Healthcare Inc.

Remedi Complete Medical Solutions

Other Key Players

Oneview Healthcare

Siemens

Vecoton

pCare

Medix-Care GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rfljyk

Attachment