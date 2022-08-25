The electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) market size is projected to grow from USD 618 Million in 2022 to USD 720 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electronic Flight Instrument System Market by Application, Platform, Sub-System, Fit and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04648403/?utm_source=GNW





The Flight Attitude segment is projected to dominate market share in the application segment during the forecast period

Based on application, the flight attitude segment is projected to dominate market share during the forecast period.The market is further segmented into navigation, information management and engine monitoring.



One of the key factors driving the flight attitude market is the integration of advanced avionics equipment that control the movement of the aircraft.



The Commercial Aviation segment projected to lead electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) market during forecast period

Based on Platform, the commercial aviation segment is projected to lead the electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) market during the forecast period. Globally the air passenger traffic footprint has increased over the last decade, to meet the demand the airline companies are expanding their aircraft fleet size, thus driving the market for commercial aviation segment.



Display Systems is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

Based on Sub-System type, the display systems segment is projected to lead the electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) market during the forecast period.This segment has been further segmented into display systems, processing systems and control panels.



There is huge demand for advanced display system. The demand for advanced aircraft with improved system efficiency is fuelling the market for sub-systems.



Line-Fit is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

Based on Fit, the line-fit segment is projected to lead the electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) market during the forecast period.The demand is because there are more deliveries being made to efficiently handle the continuously increasing passenger demand encouraging airlines to expand their operations.



Older aircraft lack the capability to retrofit EFIS equipment, which increases demand for line-fit segment.



North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

The electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) market industry has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East& Africa, and Latin America.North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022, and Latin America is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The demand for lighter-weight electronic flight instrument system with enhanced safety, better accuracy and situational awareness and the automation of flight control to drive the market.



Major players operating in the electronic flight instrument system (EFIS)market are Honeywell Internationals Inc. (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US),General Electric Company (US), Thales (France), BAE Systems PLC (UK), Astronautics Corporation of America (US), Garmin Limited (US), and L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US) are some of the market players.



Research Coverage:

The report segments the electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) market based on Platform, Application, Sub-System, Fit and Region.Based on Platform, the electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) market is segmented into commercial aviation, general aviation and military aviation.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into navigation, flight attitude, engine monitoring, and information management.Based on sub-system, the market is segmented into display systems, control panels, and processing systems.



Based on fit, the market is segmented into line-fit and retrofit The electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East& Africa, and Latin America.The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions; and recent developments associated with the electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) market ecosystem is covered in this report.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies andservice offerings of leading players in the electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) market

