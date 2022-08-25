Global Tissue Paper Market Size [2022-2028] To Reach USD 23,519.0 Million at a CAGR of 3.1% - Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Tissue Paper Market finds that the increase in demand for personal care and sanitation is expediting market growth. In addition, growing responsiveness to hygiene & cleanliness and a rise in investments by top market players to launch eco-friendly and sustainable items are projected to enhance the growth of the Global Tissue Paper Market during the forecast period.

The Global Tissue Paper Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 23,519.0 Million in 2028.

The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 19,582.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Tissue Paper Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (At Home, Away From Home), by Product Type (Paper Tissues (made from Pulp), Wet Wipes, Facial Tissue, Other Types), by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

The global Tissue Paper Market was valued USD 19,582.5 Million in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 23,519.0 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

Asia Pacific captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Tissue Paper industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.





Market Dynamics :

Driver:

Rising Requirements for Personal Care and Sanitation to Drive the Market Growth

Growth in the need for personal care & sanitary products to maintain hygiene is one of the key factors driving the demand for sanitary napkins. In addition, the rise in overall population expenses on healthcare items and personal care groceries are likely to propel market growth. With changes in consumers' purchasing behavior & habits due to the rapid urbanization and growing disposable incomes, the Tissue Paper Market growth in emerging economies is expected to accelerate. Furthermore, the growing party & celebrations trend is surging the demand for makeup kits and sanitary sheets to remove makeup. Also, there is an increase in the use of beverage napkins, specialty wipes, and sanitary items because of the growing rate of cafes, bars, and restaurants. According to the National Restaurant Association, restaurant sales in the United States reached USD 899 billion and augmented by 4 percent in 2019. Moreover, the expanding residential and hospitality infrastructural facilities increase the need for toilet and bathroom accessories. As a result, this will accelerate the Tissue Paper Market growth during the forecast period.

Increase in Hygiene Awareness Amid the Covid-19 Pandemic to Fuel Market Expansion

People are increasingly using Tissue Paper Market products to keep up with the nearby surroundings hygienic and sanitized and, most notably, to avoid the infection of coronavirus. Furthermore, most people prefer stocking up on toilet papers, wipes, and all other grocery items for consumption to prevent the shortage of necessary daily things amid the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. This, in turn, surged the increase in demand for facial wrappers and wipes amid the outbreak worldwide.

Segment Analysis:

Application At Home Away from Home

Product Type Paper Tissues (made from Pulp) Wet Wipes Facial Tissue Other Types

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







The report on Tissue Paper Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominated the Global Tissue Paper Market

Asia Pacific dominated the Global Tissue Paper Market in 2021, largely driven by the USA, and is expected to continue the same trend in the coming years. This is mainly due to the high penetration of Tissue Paper Market in multiple sub-sectors; in particular, the restroom tissue reached around 100 percent in both residential and commercial users in this region. Moreover, the growing awareness among the population concerning health & hygiene and the increasing tourism and hospitality sector are other key aspects that will propel the regional market growth. The U.S. region contributes about 80 percent of sales in the hands of the top three industries, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, and Georgia-Pacific, for the consumer tissue business. Besides, the regional market is strengthening due to the presence of the top market players.

List of Prominent Players in Tissue Paper Market:

Procter & Gamble (Cascade)

Kimberly – Clark

Essity Kirkland Signature (Costco)

Georgia- Pacific

Solaris Paper

Seventh Generation

Charmin Paper

Angel Soft

Naturelle





Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Tissue Paper Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (At Home, Away From Home), by Product Type (Paper Tissues (made from Pulp), Wet Wipes, Facial Tissue, Other Types), by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Recent Developments:

February 2021: KP Tissue Inc. and Kruger Products L.P., Canada’s top manufacturer of quality tissue products, announced the start of their Sherbrooke manufacturing facility for its TAD tissue machine with the USD 240 million investments for development. In addition, this investment is part of the company’s focus on intensifying its business and providing tissue products to consumers across the North American region.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Tissue Paper Market for the base year and forecast period?

This market titled “Tissue Paper Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Application At Home Away from Home

Product Type Paper Tissues (made from Pulp) Wet Wipes Facial Tissue Other Types

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Procter & Gamble (Cascade)

Kimberly – Clark

Essity Kirkland Signature (Costco)

Georgia- Pacific

Solaris Paper

Seventh Generation

Charmin Paper

Angel Soft

Naturelle Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

