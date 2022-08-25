The global immunoassay market is valued at an estimated USD 40.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 49.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3%

New York, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Immunoassay Market by Product, Technology, Specimen, Application, End User - Global Forecasts to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04364963/?utm_source=GNW





The reagents & kits to register the largest share of the immunoassay market, by product

The global immunoassay market is segmented into reagents & kits and analyzers based on product. Market growth is largely driven by the large consumption of reagents & kits for various procedures along with the rising volume of immunoassay-based tests performed worldwide.



Rapid Tests segment to grow at a considerable rate among technology during the forecast period

The immunoassay market is segmented into ELISA, rapid tests, ELISpot, western blotting, radioimmunoassays, and other technologies.Rapid tests are used to test donated blood for the detection of HIV, HCV, HBV, and HCG antibodies.



Rapid tests are preferred as a preferred method in POC diagnosis, particularly in emergency and primary care settings.



The blood segment accounted to grow at the fastest rate, by specimen, in 2021

Based on specimens, the immunoassay market is segmented into blood, saliva, urine, and other specimens. In 2021, blood specimens is anticipated to witness growth at the highest rate owing to increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and rise in the rate of blood donations.



Infectious diseases segment to register the highest growth rate among applications during the forecast period

The global immunoassay market is segmented into infectious diseases, endocrinology, oncology, bone & mineral disorders, cardiology, blood screening, autoimmune disorders, allergy diagnostics, toxicology, newborn screening, and other applications. The application segment of infectious diseases is anticipated to grow that the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rise in the number of products being launched for its diagnosis.



Among the end users, the hospitals & clinics segment anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

The rise in the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases has led to significant growth of the hospitals & clinics end user segment. The segment is also consider to register highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The global immunoassay market is segmented into five regions - North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the immunoassay market during the forecast period.



The high growth in this region can primarily be attributed to the increasing geriatric population, and high disease burden of chronic disorders along with developing healthcare infrastructure in Asian countries such as India and China.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 28%, Tier 2 - 41%, and Tier 3 - 31%

• By Designation: C-level - 30%, D-level - 34%, and Others - 36%

• By Region: North America - 38%, Europe - 27%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Middle East & Africa – 11%, and Latin America – 6%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Abbott Laboratories (US)

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland)

• Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• PerkinElmer (US)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy)

• Bio- Rad Laboratories (US)

• Quidel Corporation (US)

• Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (US)

• bioMérieux (France)

• QIAGEN (Netherlands)

• Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

• Agilent Technologies (US)

• Mindray Medical International Company (China)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Meridian Bioscience (US)

• Bio-Techne (US)

• Cellabs (Australia)

• Abnova Corporation (Taiwan)

• J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

• Cell Sciences (US)

• Enzo Biochem (US)

• Creative Diagnostics (US)

• Boster Biological Technology (US)

• Elabscience (US)

• WAK-Chemie Medical (Germany)

• Sera Care (US)

• Epitope Diagnostics (US)

• Kamiya Biomedical Company (US)

• Gyros Protein Technologies (Sweden)

• Trivitron Healthcare (India)

• InBios International (US).



