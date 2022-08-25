Examine the Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Global Mammography Markets

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mammography Vendor Profiles and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the global mammography market.
The high prevalence of breast cancer in women has increased the demand for breast cancer screening, which, in turn, heightened the focus on using AI-based solutions for mammography.
AI solutions can reduce results variability among radiologists and improve breast cancer detection rates. They also play a pivotal role in decreasing radiologists' workloads and boosting the affordability and accuracy of breast cancer screening programs.
The study outlines the key trends emerging in the AI and mammography space and profiles notable providers and solutions in three core mammography functions: Image analysis, triage, and clinical decision support.
The study also guides technology vendors in charting their strategic priorities and building new capabilities to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities in the mammography space.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Mammography Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Industry Overview
- Scope of Analysis
- Need for Routine Mammography
- Pivotal Role of AI
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Business Models for AI Solutions
- Adoption Curve of AI Solutions by Function
- AI Best Practices and Ethical Uses
3. Vendor Analysis
- Competitive Landscape: Regional Snapshot
- Competitive Landscape: Key Vendors
- Vendor Spotlight: Hologic's Genius AIT
- Vendor Spotlight: iCAD's Profound AI
- Vendor Spotlight: Lunit's INSIGHT
- Vendor Spotlight: Densitas's intelliMammo
- Vendor Spotlight: RadNet's Saige-Q
- Vendor Spotlight: Kheiron's Mia
- Vendor Spotlight: ScreenPoint Medical's Transpara
- Vendor Spotlight: Therapixel's MammoScreenT
- Vendor Spotlight: Volpara Health's Volpara AnalyticsT
- Vendor Spotlight: Whiterabbit.ai's WRDensity and WRRisk
- Vendor Spotlight: CureMetrix's cmTriageT
- Vendor Spotlight: Siemens Healthineers's syngo.Breast Care
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: AI Solutions in Population-based Mammography Programs to Decrease Radiologist Burnout and Improve Clinical Outcomes
- Growth Opportunity 2: Integrating AI-based solutions with Cloud-based Platforms to Manage Large Amounts of Breast Cancer Data
- Growth Opportunity 3: AI Cybersecurity Solutions to Secure the Infrastructure of Breast Imaging Facilities
