Global IoT Ecosystem of Telco Operators Report 2022: New Business Models and Emerging IoT Applications Create Competitive Intensity

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Telcos in IoT" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A total of 4 companies - Verizon, Telefonica, Claro Brasil, and NTT Docomo - were selected and profiled for the purpose of this research to identify trends in the industry across different regions and track how the ecosystem is evolving around them.

This study outlines each company's portfolio, value proposition, emerging use cases by verticals, and success stories. Recent developments are also included to provide an overall view of each company's strategy and direction.

The key challenge for telecom operators (telcos) is to go beyond connectivity and provide business solutions to enterprise customers, as well as connected home and digital lifestyle services to consumers. A solid ecosystem strategy and effective execution by operators are key requisites to address this challenge.

The IoT space is still in flux. Unlike more mature Information and communications technology (ICT) markets, the IoT space also has significant overlap with other industries, such as automotive, energy, and transportation. To accurately observe and measure IoT-related economic activity, the publisher uses the definition above to determine if a technology product, application, or service is to be considered part of the IoT.

Until recently, IoT was a competitive advantage, while now it is a competitive requirement. For traditional telcos, the ecosystem has evolved and now they must either evolve or perish.

About 60 LTE-M and 110 NB-IoT networks were in operation worldwide as of February 2022. With commercial launches of long-term evolution machine-type communication (LTE-M), NB-IoT, and private LTE networks, in addition to the launch of 5G in different regions, traditional mobile operators have started launching more affordable and attractive connectivity offerings.

Stretching beyond their role as connectivity providers, telecom operators are acquiring end-to-end IoT capabilities with new business and operational models that promote greater agility and flexibility.

RESEARCH SCOPE

This study analyzes how the global IoT ecosystem of operators is configured, in addition to providing details about strategy, business models, verticals of focus, case studies, and other relevant information about the market and its participants.

To be considered a component of the IoT, any product, application, or service must be part of a larger solution that comprises these 4 elements:

Objects that are virtualized and imbued with data measurement capabilities

The ability to grant identities to physical and virtual objects

Interconnections between these objects for monitoring and interaction

The ability to generate real-time insights from data and incorporate them into existing business processes

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Telco IoT Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Definition of the IoT

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Key Competitors

3 Growth Environment

Telcos' Evolutionary Digital Services Strategy

The IoT is the Catalyst Driving the Digital Transformation Journey

Multiple IoT Components in End-to-End Systems

Hardware

Connectivity

Data Management

UI

Benefits of End-to-End Systems

Risks of End-to-End Systems

IoT Telco Strategies

Ecosystem Development

Business Models

Infrastructure Strategy

Growth Strategies

Emerging Use Cases by Vertical

IoT Application Use Case Categories

New Mobility Opportunities

New Manufacturing Opportunities

New Utilities Opportunities

New Retail Opportunities

Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the Telco IoT Market

Success Factors for Growth

4 Company Profile

Telefonica - IoT Portfolio

Telefonica - IoT Value Proposition

Telefonica - Emerging IoT Use Cases by Vertical

Telefonica - IoT Success Story

Verizon - IoT Portfolio

Verizon - IoT Value Proposition

Verizon - Emerging IoT Use Cases by Vertical

Verizon - IoT Success Story

Claro Brasil - IoT Portfolio

Claro Brasil - IoT Value Proposition

Claro Brasil - Emerging IoT Use Cases by Vertical

Claro Brasil - IoT Success Story

NTT Docomo - IoT Portfolio

NTT Docomo - IoT Value Proposition

NTT Docomo - Emerging IoT Use Cases by Vertical

NTT Docomo - IoT Success Story

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Internet of Cars (IoC) for Mobility Improvement

Growth Opportunity 2: Industrial IoT (IIoT) for Manufacturing Process Automation

Growth Opportunity 3: Smart Metering for Advanced Measurement Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 4: In- and Off-store Tracking Solutions for Hyper-personalized Retail Experience

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pd9mr4



