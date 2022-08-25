Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Markets Report 2022-2026 - Increasingly Combined with Telehealth, PERS Market to Share the Opportunities Unleashed by COVID-19

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) Market to Reach $10.7 Billion by 2026

The global market for Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period.

Demand in the global market is set to be fueled by the trend towards home based healthcare, increase in average life expectancies, increasing population of baby boomers, and growing participation of public and private sectors in elderly care services. An aging global population constitutes the primary driving force for the growth in the market.

Rising incidence of chronic diseases such as strokes, epileptic seizures or Alzheimer is expected to further drive the market as these people require attention from medical specialists during emergency. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure, extensive adoption of smartphones and penetration of advanced home healthcare devices are playing a pivotal role in bolstering the market growth.

In addition to increasing awareness about various advantages of PERS, the market growth is facilitated by technological advances related to mobile technology that are bound to extend the application scope of these devices.



Mobile PERS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Landline PERS segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Mobile PERS systems enable constant monitoring of individuals even outside the confines of their homes. Growth in the segment is being driven by broader acceptance of these systems Landline PERS is the traditional form of personal emergency response systems. These are immobile and restricted to confined spaces. Traditional PERS devices are economical, do not require charging and benefit from superior audio reception.

Standalone personal emergency response systems encompass individual devices equipped with communication systems, monitoring systems and transmitters. In the global Standalone PERS segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $678.4 Million by 2026

The Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$678.4 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR. North America remains at the forefront of overall adoption, led by rising healthcare expenditure, presence of major players and continuing transition from fee toward value-based healthcare services.

Europe represents another key market, due to rising elderly population. Asia-Pacific has been exhibiting relatively higher rates of adoption of telecare systems including PERS in the recent years with a rapid increase in the elderly population and rising adoption of home healthcare devices.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Pandemic Creates Strong Demand Growth Scenario for Telehealth Services and Solutions

COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age

COVID-19 Deaths by Age Group in the US

Increasingly Combined with Telehealth, PERS Market to Share the Opportunities Unleashed by COVID-19 Induced Rise of Remote Patient Monitoring Technologies

Telecare: The Amalgamation of Technology and Health Care

Types of Telecare Devices

Evolution of Smartness in Telecare

Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS): An Introduction

PERS Systems Market: Prospects & Outlook

Mobile Personal Emergency Response System Segment to Post Highest Growth Rate

Developed Regions Reinforce Commanding Position in Global PERS Market

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aging Global Population Desirous of Independent Living Supports Growth of PERS Market

Convergence of PERS and Telehealth for Swift Emergency Response to Senior Citizens

Advent of Senior-Friendly mHealth and Telehealth Technologies

mPERS: Ability to Provide Safety Outside Homes Drives Growth

Outdoor Alarms Facilitate Mobility

Growing Demand for Home Healthcare Augurs Well for PERS Market

Rapidly Evolving Role of Home Telehealth Instigates Broad-based Opportunities for PERS Market

A Glance at Select Medical Emergency Response Systems

Smart Homes as Portals for Healthcare Delivery Help Expand the Opportunity for Telehealth Services, Supporting Growth of PERS Market

PERS Supports the Needs of Immobile Patients

Increasing Per Capita Expenditure on Healthcare Augurs Well for PERS Market

Smart Technologies Improve Capabilities of Medical Alert Systems

Auto Fall Detection Systems: Supporting Independent Lifestyles of the Elderly

Technological Advancements Drive PERS Market

AI-based Digital Assistant for Accurate and Rapid Recognition of Cardiac Arrest

Theora Care's Wearable Remote Monitoring System

AI-Powered Solutions Come to Support PERS for Timely Response

IoT Solutions to Improve Senior Care and Help Seniors Community Live Independent Life

App-Based PERS for Enhanced Safety and Freedom

Reimbursement Scenario Around the World

Challenges for PERS Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

