Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Second Quarter Results

Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer, said “As the global macro environment deteriorated in the second quarter, we experienced a divergence in brand performance. Abercrombie delivered its highest Q2 sales since 2015 and its ninth consecutive quarter of average unit retail ("AUR") growth. This was more than offset by Hollister, where we saw a greater than anticipated impact from inflation and a shift away from core categories to more fashion-driven product, contributing to lower-than-expected conversion and basket size.

We expect macro headwinds to persist and have taken action to adjust receipts across brands to fuel winning categories for late fall and holiday. In addition, we have right-sized the Hollister inventory receipt plan for holiday and beyond. Looking ahead, we will continue to monitor sales volumes and react with agility to ensure inventory turns appropriately, and we expect year-over-year inventory growth to have peaked in Q2 and to moderate significantly in the back half as we lap late receipts from last year.

Thus far in August, we have experienced a steady improvement in weekly sales trend, although total quarter-to-date remains in line with Q2. Our revised outlook reflects the uncertain environment for the back half. As we have successfully done over the last several years, we will continue to navigate near-term challenges and reduce spend where appropriate while executing to our long-term goals. We remain confident that we have the balance sheet and strategies in place to drive continued progress towards our 2025 Always Forward Plan introduced at our June 2022 Investor Day.”

Details related to net (loss) income per diluted share for the second quarter are as follows:

2022 2021 GAAP $ (0.33 ) $ 1.69 Excluded items, net of tax effect (1) (0.03 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted non-GAAP $ (0.30 ) $ 1.70 Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — (0.09 ) Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency $ (0.30 ) $ 1.61

(1) Excluded items consist of pre-tax store asset impairment charges.

(2) The estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results using a 26% tax rate.

A summary of results for the second quarter ended July 30, 2022 as compared to the second quarter ended July 31, 2021:

Net sales of $805 million, down 7% as compared to last year on a reported basis and down 4% on a constant currency basis.

of $805 million, down 7% as compared to last year on a reported basis and down 4% on a constant currency basis. Gross profit rate of 57.9%, down approximately 730 basis points as compared to last year. The year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by higher product costs, which contributed 750 basis points, and the adverse impact of exchange rates, which accounted for 30 basis points. These impacts where partially offset by higher AUR at Abercrombie.

of 57.9%, down approximately 730 basis points as compared to last year. The year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by higher product costs, which contributed 750 basis points, and the adverse impact of exchange rates, which accounted for 30 basis points. These impacts where partially offset by higher AUR at Abercrombie. Operating expense, excluding other operating income, net, was up 4% compared to last year. The increase was driven primarily by inflation and higher digital fulfillment expenses partially offset by lower incentive-based compensation. Operating expense as a percentage of sales increased to 58.0% from 52.1% last year.

excluding other operating income, net, was up 4% compared to last year. The increase was driven primarily by inflation and higher digital fulfillment expenses partially offset by lower incentive-based compensation. Operating expense as a percentage of sales increased to 58.0% from 52.1% last year. Operating loss of $2 million and $0 million on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively, as compared to operating income of $115 million and $116 million last year, on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively.



Net loss per diluted share of $0.33 and $0.30 on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively, as compared to net income per diluted share last year of $1.69 and $1.70 on a reported and adjusted non-GAAP basis, respectively.





Net Sales

Net sales by brand and region for the second quarter are as follows:

(in thousands) 2022 2021 1 YR % Change Net sales by brand: Hollister (1) $ 436,934 $ 514,483 (15 )% Abercrombie (2) 368,157 350,367 5 % Total company $ 805,091 $ 864,850 (7 )% Net sales by region: (3) 2022 2021 1 YR % Change United States $ 578,086 $ 601,767 (4 )% EMEA 166,785 190,840 (13 )% APAC 27,778 41,228 (33 )% Other (4) 32,442 31,015 5 % International $ 227,005 $ 263,083 (14 )% Total company $ 805,091 $ 864,850 (7 )%

(1) Hollister includes the Hollister, Gilly Hicks and Social Tourist brands.

(2) Abercrombie includes the Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands.

(3) Net sales by geographic area are presented by attributing revenues to an individual country on the basis of the country in which the merchandise was sold for in-store purchases and on the basis of the shipping location provided by customers for digital orders.

(4) Other includes all sales that do not fall within the United States, EMEA, or APAC regions.

Financial Position and Liquidity

As of July 30, 2022 the company had:

Cash and equivalents of $370 million. This compares to cash and equivalents of $823 million and $922 million as of January 29, 2022 and July 31, 2021, respectively.

of $370 million. This compares to cash and equivalents of $823 million and $922 million as of January 29, 2022 and July 31, 2021, respectively. Inventories of $708 million, with 92% of inventory current, defined as current season, long-lived, or future set. The second quarter lapped the lowest Q2 on hand inventory levels since the mid-2000s and the lowest total inventory in over a decade, driven by shipping delays and production shutdowns in Vietnam, where we had outsized exposure relative to industry average. Low on-hand inventories in 2021 led to missed sales opportunity in the back half. This year, we proactively pulled forward deliveries to ensure we have product for back-to-school and holiday. Compared to 2021, an increase of approximately 70% was driven by higher units on hand which contributed 28% to the increase. In-transit inventory was up $140 million, or 130%, contributing 34% to the increase and increased average unit costs contributed 8%.

of $708 million, with 92% of inventory current, defined as current season, long-lived, or future set. The second quarter lapped the lowest Q2 on hand inventory levels since the mid-2000s and the lowest total inventory in over a decade, driven by shipping delays and production shutdowns in Vietnam, where we had outsized exposure relative to industry average. Low on-hand inventories in 2021 led to missed sales opportunity in the back half. This year, we proactively pulled forward deliveries to ensure we have product for back-to-school and holiday. Compared to 2021, an increase of approximately 70% was driven by higher units on hand which contributed 28% to the increase. In-transit inventory was up $140 million, or 130%, contributing 34% to the increase and increased average unit costs contributed 8%. Long-term gross borrowings under the company’s senior secured notes of $308 million (the “Senior Secured Notes”) which mature in July 2025 and bear interest at a rate of 8.75% per annum.

under the company’s senior secured notes of $308 million (the “Senior Secured Notes”) which mature in July 2025 and bear interest at a rate of 8.75% per annum. Borrowing available under the senior-secured asset-based revolving credit facility (the “ABL Facility”) of $359 million.

under the senior-secured asset-based revolving credit facility (the “ABL Facility”) of $359 million. Liquidity, comprised of cash and equivalents and borrowing available under the ABL Facility, of approximately $0.7 billion. This compares to liquidity of $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion as of January 29, 2022 and July 31, 2021, respectively.





Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Details related to the company’s cash flows for the year-to-date period ended July 30, 2022 are as follows:

Net cash used for operating activities of $260 million.

of $260 million. Net cash used for investing activities of $52 million.

of $52 million. Net cash used for financing activities of $135 million.



In the quarter, the company returned approximately $18 million to shareholders through the repurchase of approximately 1 million shares. For the year-to-date period ended July 30, 2022, the company repurchased approximately 4.3 million shares and has returned $118 million to shareholders through share repurchases. The company has $240 million remaining on the share repurchase authorization established in November 2021.

Depreciation and amortization was $66 million for the year-to-date period ended July 30, 2022.

Fiscal 2022 Full Year Outlook

The following outlook replaces all previous full year guidance. For fiscal 2022, the company now expects:

Net sales to be down mid-single-digits from $3.7 billion in 2021 compared to previous outlook of flat to up 2%, driven by an assumed ongoing inflationary impact on consumer demand. The outlook also includes an estimated adverse impact of approximately 200 basis points from foreign currency.

to be down mid-single-digits from $3.7 billion in 2021 compared to previous outlook of flat to up 2%, driven by an assumed ongoing inflationary impact on consumer demand. The outlook also includes an estimated adverse impact of approximately 200 basis points from foreign currency. Operating margin in the range of 1 to 3%, down from previous outlook of 5 to 6% primarily reflecting lower sales due to an assumption of lower AURs needed to keep inventory current. Mitigating these factors will be actions to reduce certain expenses, and adjust inventory receipt levels and cadence by region in response to current market forces.

in the range of 1 to 3%, down from previous outlook of 5 to 6% primarily reflecting lower sales due to an assumption of lower AURs needed to keep inventory current. Mitigating these factors will be actions to reduce certain expenses, and adjust inventory receipt levels and cadence by region in response to current market forces. Capital expenditures of approximately $150 million.



The company is withdrawing the previous effective tax rate outlook of mid 30s as there could be a higher effective tax rate due to our inability to recognize a tax benefit for certain losses incurred outside of the U.S.

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects:

Net sales to be down high-single-digits to fiscal third quarter 2021 level of $905 million. The level assumes a continuation of recent trends for the rest of the quarter and includes an estimated adverse impact of approximately 220 basis points from foreign currency.

to be down high-single-digits to fiscal third quarter 2021 level of $905 million. The level assumes a continuation of recent trends for the rest of the quarter and includes an estimated adverse impact of approximately 220 basis points from foreign currency. Operating income to be around break-even with the year-over-year decline driven by lower sales and an assumption of lower AURs needed to keep inventory current.

Conference Call

Other Information

This document includes certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the company's results of operations or financial position. Additional details about non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the "Reporting and Use of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" section. Sub-totals and totals may not foot due to rounding. Net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share financial measures included herein are attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co., excluding net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

As used in this document, unless otherwise defined "Hollister" refers to the company's Hollister, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands and "Abercrombie" refers to the company's Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 % of

Net Sales July 31, 2021 % of

Net Sales Net sales $ 805,091 100.0 % $ 864,850 100.0 % Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 339,200 42.1 % 301,365 34.8 % Gross profit 465,891 57.9 % 563,485 65.2 % Stores and distribution expense 340,791 42.3 % 325,847 37.7 % Marketing, general and administrative expense 124,168 15.4 % 123,913 14.3 % Asset impairment 2,170 0.3 % 786 0.1 % Other operating expense (income), net 953 0.1 % (1,848 ) (0.2 )% Operating (loss) income (2,191 ) (0.3 )% 114,787 13.3 % Interest expense, net 6,917 0.9 % 11,275 1.3 % (Loss) income before income taxes (9,108 ) (1.1 )% 103,512 12.0 % Income tax expense (benefit) 5,634 0.7 % (6,944 ) (0.8 )% Net (loss) income (14,742 ) (1.8 )% 110,456 12.8 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,092 0.3 % 1,956 0.2 % Net (loss) income attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. $ (16,834 ) (2.1 )% $ 108,500 12.5 % Net (loss) income per share attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.: Basic $ (0.33 ) $ 1.77 Diluted $ (0.33 ) $ 1.69 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 50,441 61,428 Diluted 50,441 64,136





Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 % of

Net Sales July 31, 2021 % of

Net Sales Net sales $ 1,617,853 100.0 % $ 1,646,255 100.0 % Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 702,416 43.4 % 587,636 35.7 % Gross profit 915,437 56.6 % 1,058,619 64.3 % Stores and distribution expense 678,334 41.9 % 641,355 39.0 % Marketing, general and administrative expense 246,317 15.2 % 244,860 14.9 % Asset impairment, exclusive of flagship store exit charges 5,592 0.3 % 3,450 0.2 % Other operating income, net (2,889 ) (0.2 )% (3,266 ) (0.2 )% Operating (loss) income (11,917 ) (0.7 )% 172,220 10.5 % Interest expense, net 14,224 0.9 % 19,881 1.2 % (Loss) Income before income taxes (26,141 ) (1.6 )% 152,339 9.3 % Income tax expense (benefit) 3,447 0.2 % (823 ) 0.0 % Net (loss) income (29,588 ) (1.8 )% 153,162 9.3 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,715 0.2 % 2,894 0.2 % Net (loss) income attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. $ (33,303 ) (2.1 )% $ 150,268 9.1 % Net (loss) income per share attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.: Basic $ (0.65 ) $ 2.43 Diluted $ (0.65 ) $ 2.32 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 51,262 61,914 Diluted 51,262 64,803

Reporting and Use of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

The company believes that each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented are useful to investors as they provide a measure of the company’s operating performance excluding the effect of certain items which the company believes do not reflect its future operating outlook, such as asset impairment charges, therefore supplementing investors’ understanding of comparability of operations across periods. Management used these non-GAAP financial measures during the periods presented to assess the company’s performance and to develop expectations for future operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should be used supplemental to, and not as an alternative to, the company’s GAAP financial results, and may not be calculated in the same manner as similar measures presented by other companies.

In addition, at times the company provides comparable sales, defined as the percentage year-over-year change in the aggregate of: (1) sales for stores that have been open as the same brand at least one year and whose square footage has not been expanded or reduced by more than 20% within the past year, with prior year’s net sales converted at the current year’s foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation, and (2) digital net sales with prior year’s net sales converted at the current year’s foreign currency exchange rate to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuation.

The company also provides certain financial information on a constant currency basis to enhance investors’ understanding of underlying business trends and operating performance, by removing the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The effect from foreign currency, calculated on a constant currency basis, is determined by applying current year average exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share effect from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Thirteen Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) GAAP (1) Excluded items Adjusted

non-GAAP Asset impairment(2) $ 2,170 $ 2,170 $ — Operating loss (2,191 ) (2,170 ) (21 ) Loss before income taxes (9,108 ) (2,170 ) (6,938 ) Income tax expense (3) 5,634 (611 ) 6,245 Net loss attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. $ (16,834 ) $ (1,559 ) $ (15,275 ) Net loss per diluted share attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. $ (0.33 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.30 ) Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 50,441 50,441

(1) “GAAP” refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

(2) Excluded items consist of pre-tax store asset impairment charges of $2.2 million.

(3) The tax effect of excluded items is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and an adjusted non-GAAP basis.



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Thirteen Weeks Ended July 31, 2021 (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) GAAP (1) Excluded items Adjusted

non-GAAP Asset impairment(2) $ 786 $ 786 $ — Operating income 114,787 (786 ) 115,573 Income before income taxes 103,512 (786 ) 104,298 Income tax benefit (3) (6,944 ) (224 ) (6,720 ) Net income attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. $ 108,500 $ (562 ) $ 109,062 Net income per diluted share attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. $ 1.69 $ (0.01 ) $ 1.70 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 64,136 64,136

(1) “GAAP” refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

(2) Excluded items consist of pre-tax store asset impairment charges of $0.8 million

(3) The tax effect of excluded items is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and an adjusted non-GAAP basis.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) GAAP (1) Excluded items Adjusted

non-GAAP Asset impairment, exclusive of flagship store exit charges (2) $ 5,592 $ 5,592 $ — Operating loss (11,917 ) (5,592 ) (6,325 ) Loss before income taxes (26,141 ) (5,592 ) (20,549 ) Income tax expense (3) 3,447 (1,529 ) 4,976 Net loss attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. $ (33,303 ) $ (4,063 ) $ (29,240 ) Net loss per diluted share attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. $ (0.65 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.57 ) Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 51,262 51,262

(1) “GAAP” refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

(2) Excluded items consist of pre-tax store asset impairment charges of $5.6 million.

(3) The tax effect of excluded items is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and an adjusted non-GAAP basis.



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 31, 2021 (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) GAAP (1) Excluded items Adjusted

non-GAAP Asset impairment, exclusive of flagship store exit charges (2) $ 3,450 $ 3,450 $ — Operating income 172,220 (3,450 ) 175,670 Income before income taxes 152,339 (3,450 ) 155,789 Income tax benefit (3) (823 ) (673 ) (150 ) Net income attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. $ 150,268 $ (2,777 ) $ 153,045 Net income per diluted share attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. $ 2.32 $ (0.04 ) $ 2.36 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 64,803 64,803

(1) “GAAP” refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

(2) Excluded items consist of pre-tax store asset impairment charges of $3.5 million, which are principally the result of the impact of COVID-19 on store cash flows.

(3) The tax effect of excluded items is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and an adjusted non-GAAP basis.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reconciliation of Constant Currency Financial Measures Thirteen Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 (in thousands, except percentage and basis point changes and per share data) (Unaudited) 2022 2021 % Change Net sales GAAP (1) $ 805,091 $ 864,850 (7 )% Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — (23,124 ) 3 % Net sales on a constant currency basis $ 805,091 $ 841,726 (4 )% Gross profit 2022 2021 BPS Change (3) GAAP (1) $ 465,891 $ 563,485 (730 ) Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — (16,117 ) 20 Gross profit on a constant currency basis $ 465,891 $ 547,368 (710 ) Operating (loss) income 2022 2021 BPS Change (3) GAAP (1) $ (2,191 ) $ 114,787 (1,360 ) Excluded items (4) (2,170 ) (786 ) (20 ) Adjusted non-GAAP $ (21 ) $ 115,573 (1,380 ) Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — (7,984 ) 100 Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency basis $ (21 ) $ 107,589 (1,280 ) Net (loss) income per diluted share attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 2022 2021 $ Change GAAP (1) $ (0.33 ) $ 1.69 $ (2.02 ) Excluded items, net of tax (4) (0.03 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted non-GAAP $ (0.30 ) $ 1.70 $ (2.00 ) Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (2) — (0.09 ) 0.09 Adjusted non-GAAP constant currency basis $ (0.30 ) $ 1.61 $ (1.91 )

(1) “GAAP” refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

(2) The estimated impact from foreign currency is determined by applying current period exchange rates to prior year results and is net of the year-over-year impact from hedging. The per diluted share estimated impact from foreign currency is calculated using a 26% tax rate.

(3) The estimated basis point change has been rounded based on the percentage change.

(4) Excluded items consist of pre-tax store asset impairment charges of $2.2 million and $0.8 million for the current year and prior year, respectively.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) July 30, 2022 January 29, 2022 July 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 369,957 $ 823,139 $ 921,504 Receivables 79,820 69,102 87,151 Inventories 708,024 525,864 415,604 Other current assets 104,887 89,654 77,392 Total current assets 1,262,688 1,507,759 1,501,651 Property and equipment, net 511,181 508,336 532,795 Operating lease right-of-use assets 740,627 698,231 791,036 Other assets 219,598 225,165 229,911 Total assets $ 2,734,094 $ 2,939,491 $ 3,055,393 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 408,297 $ 374,829 $ 289,475 Accrued expenses 342,690 395,815 351,991 Short-term portion of operating lease liabilities 202,699 222,823 219,453 Income taxes payable 5,582 21,773 26,260 Total current liabilities 959,268 1,015,240 887,179 Long-term liabilities: Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities $ 714,265 $ 697,264 $ 791,793 Long-term borrowings, net 304,219 303,574 303,015 Other liabilities 83,415 86,089 106,473 Total long-term liabilities 1,101,899 1,086,927 1,201,281 Total Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stockholders’ equity 661,788 826,090 956,566 Noncontrolling interests 11,139 11,234 10,367 Total stockholders’ equity 672,927 837,324 966,933 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,734,094 $ 2,939,491 $ 3,055,393





Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Operating activities Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities $ (259,733 ) $ 49,945 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment $ (59,582 ) $ (35,269 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 7,972 — Net cash used for investing activities $ (51,610 ) $ (35,269 ) Financing activities Purchase of senior secured notes — (46,969 ) Payment of debt issuance or modification costs and fees — (1,837 ) Purchases of common stock (117,775 ) (135,249 ) Other financing activities (17,649 ) (16,192 ) Net cash used for financing activities $ (135,424 ) $ (200,247 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash $ (7,567 ) $ (2,547 ) Net decrease in cash and equivalents, and restricted cash and equivalents $ (454,334 ) $ (188,118 ) Cash and equivalents, and restricted cash and equivalents, beginning of period $ 834,368 $ 1,124,157 Cash and equivalents, and restricted cash and equivalents, end of period $ 380,034 $ 936,039

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Store Count

Thirteen Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 Hollister (1) Abercrombie (2) Total Company (3) United States International United States International United States International Total April 30, 2022 352 156 171 49 523 205 728 New 6 1 1 — 7 1 8 Permanently closed — (2 ) — — — (2 ) (2 ) July 30, 2022 358 155 172 49 530 204 734 Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 Hollister (1) Abercrombie (2) Total Company (3) United States International United States International United States International Total January 29, 2022 351 154 173 51 524 205 729 New 7 3 2 — 9 3 12 Permanently closed — (2 ) (3 ) (2 ) (3 ) (4 ) (7 ) July 30, 2022 358 155 172 49 530 204 734

(1) Hollister includes the company’s Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands. Locations with Gilly Hicks carveouts within Hollister stores are represented as a single store count. Excludes 9 international franchise stores as of July 30, 2022, 8 international franchise stores as of April 30, 2022 and January 29, 2022. Excludes 15 company-operated temporary stores as of July 30, 2022 and 13 company-operated temporary stores April 30, 2022 and 14 company-operated temporary stores January 29, 2022.

(2) Abercrombie includes the company's Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands. Locations with abercrombie kids carveouts within Abercrombie & Fitch stores are represented as a single store count. Excludes 16 international franchise stores as of July 30, 2022, 14 international franchise stores as of April 30, 2022 and January 29, 2022. Excludes 4 company-operated temporary stores as of July 30, 2022 and 5 company-operated temporary stores as of April 30, 2022 and January 29, 2022.

(3) This store count excludes one international third-party operated multi-brand outlet store as of each of July 30, 2022, April 30, 2022, and January 29, 2022.

