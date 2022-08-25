edgeTI™ Partners with OnSolve® to Deliver Comprehensive Risk Management and Strengthen Organizational Resilience

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Total Intelligence Inc. ("edgeTI"), a leading provider of real-time digital operations software, today announced it has partnered with OnSolve, a leading critical event management provider that helps organizations mitigate physical threats and remain agile when a crisis strikes, to deliver comprehensive situational awareness and response and critical event management to edgeTI customers. OnSolve’s AI-driven risk intelligence and critical communications integrated into edgeTI’s platform gives full operational visibility and control for companies looking to achieve organizational resilience.



The strategic partnership establishes referral relationships between each company’s sales teams and formalizes the integration of OnSolve’s advanced risk intelligence and critical communications technology with the edgeTI platform.

“Risk has reached an all-time high, and many executives are not equipped to handle the threats they pose in real time,” said Mark Herrington, CEO, OnSolve. “OnSolve’s partnership with Edge Total Intelligence will enable customers to better mitigate physical threats and remain agile when a crisis strikes.”

With this partnership, customers will have the ability to:

Manage a real-time view of internal and external threats and the impact they may have on core business operations across people, places, and property

Manage and mitigate disruptions to customer operations

Orchestrate actions and updates to the right groups, at the right time, across devices



Edge TI customers include defense and civilian government, global enterprises, and service providers that need to correlate potential risk and events to their people, physical assets, and operations.

“We are thrilled to add OnSolve to our growing list of strategic partners and service integrations. Every day organizations are impacted by uncontrollable events that occur locally, regionally, and sometimes globally,” added Jim Barrett, CEO of EdgeTI. “Connecting OnSolve and increasing the depth of context and the ability to take real-time action is something our customers are demanding. We believe these new capabilities will unlock hidden, actionable insights that will inform better decisions and outcomes and increase the quality of communications across the time span of any event. We look forward to working with the OnSolve team to achieve mutual success.”

The companies will have demonstrations ready for the Smart Cities Connect and Defense TechConnect conference held September 26-29 at National Harbor, MD.

About OnSolve

OnSolve® is a leading critical event management provider that proactively mitigates physical threats, allowing organizations to remain agile when a crisis strikes. Using the most trusted expertise and reliable AI-powered risk intelligence, critical communications and incident management technology, the OnSolve Platform enables enterprises, SMB organizations and all levels of government to detect, anticipate and mitigate physical threats that impact their people, places and property.

With billions of alerts sent annually and proven support for both the public and private sectors, OnSolve is used by thousands of entities to save lives, protect communities, safeguard critical infrastructure and enable agility for the organizations that power our economy. For more information, please visit www.onsolve.com.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers achieve the impossible with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform’s low-code development capability. With edgeTI, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations.

Traded on: TSXV:CTRL FSE: Q5i. Learn more at www.edgeti.com.

For further Information contact:

Nick Brigman

Phone: 888-771-3343

Email: ir@edgeti.com

