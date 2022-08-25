Safe States Alliance Honors Injury & Violence Prevention Achievements

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe States Alliance's 2022 award winners collectively demonstrate innovation, outstanding research, excellence, and vision to advance the field of injury and violence prevention (IVP). From a rising star paving the way in anti-racism and health equity work, to seasoned veterans responsible for improving injury surveillance and epidemiology, this year's award winners have shown tremendous perseverance and exemplify professionalism.

Each year, the Safe States Alliance recognizes and honors members for their contributions to Safe States and their commitment to the field of IVP. The following public health professionals will be honored for their significant contributions during the Safe States Alliance 2022 Annual Injury and Violence Prevention Conference taking place Aug. 31 - Sept. 2 in Orlando, Florida.

Injury and Violence Prevention Program Achievement Award: Greenville, North Carolina Traffic Safety Task Force (Greenville, NC) for its innovative approach to traffic safety through dedicated, consistent, and genuine community engagement leading to a reduction in traffic fatalities in the community.

Partner of the Year Award: Safe Kids Worldwide (Washington, DC) for their unwavering support and collaborative approach to helping families and communities protect kids from preventable injuries. Their continued partnership in programming, advocacy, and communications strengthens the practice of IVP and makes communities safer.

Rising Star Award: Ashley Lamar, JPS Health Network (Fort Worth, TX) for making great strides in the discipline of IVP and advancing anti-racism and health equity practices.

Researcher of the Year Award: Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston-Dallas Campus (Houston, TX) for her critical research into violence prevention, as well as her leadership in taking complicated scientific data and translating it into useful, actionable information for the general public.

Alex Kelter Vision Award: Renee Johnson, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Injury Prevention and Control; and Dr. Holly Hedegaard, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Health Statistics (retired) (Atlanta, GA) for their lifetime contributions that have brought vision and leadership to the field of IVP. Their collective decades of experience and expertise have shaped how the field conducts surveillance and led to updated methods for the state injury indicators, which will impact the field for years to come.

Formed in 1993, the Safe States Alliance is the only national nonprofit organization and professional association comprised of public health injury and violence prevention professionals representing all U.S. states and territories. Safe States' mission is to strengthen the practice of injury and violence prevention and be the recognized leader and driving force in understanding and preventing injuries and violence, a leading cause of death for ages 1-64 in the U.S.

Media Contact: Julie.Alonso@safestates.org, Senior Manager, Communications, 678.532.8738

Related Images











Image 1: 2022 Safe States Award Winners





photos of four individuals and two logos of organizations receiving awards from Safe States









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment