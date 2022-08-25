Lulus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHICO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (“Lulus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU), a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand, announced today that management will be attending the following investor conferences:
Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference
September 8, 2022
New York
Fireside Chat – 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time
Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
September 13, 2022
Nashville, Tennessee
Fireside Chat – 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Interested investors and other parties may listen to simultaneous webcasts of the presentations by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.lulus.com/. The online replays will be available for a limited time shortly following the presentations.
About Lulus
Lulus is a customer driven, digitally native fashion brand for women. Based in California and serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus develops styles with the customer in mind, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine its products. With fresh inventory hitting the site almost daily, Lulus features on-trend, high-quality, must-have pieces, at affordable prices. As a brand built on customer feedback, Lulus puts an extreme focus on providing exceptional customer service and a personalized shopping experience. The brand’s world class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team take pride in offering a personalized shopping experience to every customer. Lulus was founded in 1996. Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.
