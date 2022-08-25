Atari® Reveals “50 Years of Atari” NFT Collaboration with Artist Butcher Billy

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari® — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — today announced a new NFT collaboration with artist Butcher Billy. The 50 years of Atari collection will include 2600 unique NFTs based on 15 original works by artist Butcher Billy. In concert with the collection, Atari is introducing a free metaverse experience and 1-888 interactive hotline.



The 50 Years of Atari collection was created by the Brazilian artist Butcher Billy, whose work draws from pop culture, blending reality and fiction to create surprising and irreverent work. Known for his work with brands including Netflix, Stranger Things, Marvel, Black Mirror, Universal Music, UFC and more, Butcher has developed a large and loyal following.

Anyone visiting 888atari50.com can learn more about the project, and enter Room 133, a metaverse experience that replicates a classified engineering room from Atari’s original headquarters. Inside Room 133 users can find clues and easter eggs about the upcoming NFT drop, learn about other Atari X projects and collaborations, and even uncover perks and access to special experiences. The website is integrated with a free interactive hotline – 1-888-ATARI50 – that also gives you hints on how to navigate Room 133 and more. Best of all, you don’t need to own an NFT or have a crypto wallet in order to participate.

“The collaboration with Butcher Billy is incredibly exciting for Atari, and is a great kick-off to what will be a busy few months for Atari X,” said Tyler Drewitz, Director of Atari X. “Butcher Billy has a passion for Atari that matches our own, and his work will connect with our community of fans and enthusiasts.”

Atari has previously announced that it is working on the creation of a new token, which will be an integral part of the company’s blockchain ecosystem. The token is expected to launch in the second half of 2022. In addition, the company is in active development on projects for web3 development with Nifty Labs, the metaverse and NFT innovation and investment platform Everyrealm, the emerging technology company Virtual Human Studios, the open-world metaverse The Sandbox, and more.

About ATARI X

Atari X is an initiative that consolidates Atari’s blockchain interests into a unified operation which is wholly controlled by Atari. Through a combination of Web3 development best-in-class partnerships, the Atari X initiative is building a robust blockchain ecosystem that intertwines gaming, utility, and community, and will ensure that blockchain remains an important part of Atari’s business and long-term strategy.

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com .

