Grom’s Curiosity Ink Media Introduces Young Readers to New, Original IP Franchise, The Adventures of Henry Herbert with October 25 Debut of Santa’s Secret Society

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GROM) Curiosity Ink Media announced today that the first title of the new book franchise, The Adventures of Herbert Henry, will debut in time for Christmas 2022, with Santa’s Secret Society hitting bookshelves everywhere on October 25. Santa’s Secret Society, which is being released in partnership with Dynamite Entertainment, tells the story of young Herbert Henry who sets out on a mission to the North Pole, to enlist Santa’s help to save Christmas for his family. The announcement was made today by Darren Marks, Chairman and CEO of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. and Nick Barrucci, Dynamite CEO and Publisher. Investor relations information on Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is available at https://investors.gromsocial.com.



“Curiosity Ink Media is quickly emerging as an important player in publishing and entertainment and the first release of the Herbert Henry franchise is proof of their rich understanding of how to debut new, original intellectual property,” said Marks. “We hope that many young readers will make Santa’s Secret Society among their first chapter books that will introduce them to the joys of reading as they look forward to joining Henry in his travels as he journeys around the world with his loyal pup.”

The prose story, from international best-selling children’s author Amber Stewart, (Little By Little, Rabbit Ears) and illustrated by Sònia Albert, introduces readers to young Herbert Henry, who is struggling to maintain his holiday cheer, after his father loses his job just before Christmas. Determined to save the season for his family, Herbert and his dog, Noble, set out on a hopeful journey north to hand-deliver a letter to Santa Claus. Along the way, Herbert meets many colorful new friends, including busy elves and a stranded snow bear, and soon realizes his own power to help could be the key to everyone's merry Christmas. But when he finally arrives at the House of Claus, Herbert is surprised to find himself surrounded by chaos, as now, not only is Christmas in jeopardy for his own family, but also for the whole world! Through his industriousness, and with the help of his new friends, Herbert sets out to save Christmas for all.

The new stories being developed in this adventure series center on the quirky 11-year-old Herbert Henry, who is super smart, obsessed with making lists and constantly on the go. His travels will take him across the globe, mixing real world with fantasy as he meets new people, makes new friends and is never without his loyal dog, Noble. The books are part of Curiosity’s previously announced collaboration with Dynamite, to develop and publish a slate of printed content rooted in Curiosity’s original IP. The Adventures of Herbert Henry book series for young readers will serve as a launching point for potential brand extensions from Curiosity, including feature films and consumer products.

Dynamite CEO and Publisher Nick Barrucci added, “At Dynamite, we continue to grow our publishing line, and we’re extremely proud to add this young readers book to the lineup. Most importantly, the book is heartwarming and fun for readers and full of valuable lessons and themes. We think kids are really going to enjoy it, and parents will be grateful to have it as an option.”

"I am so happy that Herbert Henry, as wild and curious as he is, begins his journey into the hearts and minds of child readers in this lovely book," shared writer Amber Stewart. "I hope that anyone picking it up will enjoy reading the story as much as I enjoyed writing it, and it becomes a Christmas family favorite.”

About Curiosity Ink Media

Curiosity Ink Media is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Driven by a best-in-class leadership team, Curiosity Ink Media’s multi-faceted I.P. library is designed to amass ongoing value through strategic stewardship, partnerships, and highly targeted market entry. For more information, please visit https://curiosityinkmedia.com/.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit https://gromsocial.com.

About Dynamite Entertainment

Dynamite was founded in 2004 and is home to several best-selling comic book titles and properties, including The Boys, The Shadow, Red Sonja, Warlord of Mars, Bionic Man, A Game of Thrones, and more. Dynamite owns and controls an extensive library with over 3,000 characters (which includes the Harris Comics and Chaos Comics properties), such as Vampirella, Pantha, Evil Ernie and Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt. In addition to their critically-acclaimed titles and bestselling comics, Dynamite works with some of the most high-profile creators in comics and entertainment, including Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Leah Moore, Kevin Smith, David Walker, Vita Ayala, Danny Lore, Neil Gaiman, Garth Ennis and a host of up-and-coming new talent. Dynamite is consistently ranked in the upper tiers of comic book publishers and several of their titles - including Alex Ross and Jim Krueger's Project Superpowers - have debuted in the Top Ten lists produced by Diamond Comics Distributors. In 2005, Diamond awarded the company a GEM award for Best New Publisher and another GEM in 2006 for Comics Publisher of the Year (under 5%) and again in 2011. The company has also been nominated for and won several industry awards, including the prestigious Harvey and Eisner Awards.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Grom and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s website at www.gromsocial.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results.

