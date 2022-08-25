Nine Mile Metals Commences EarthEx 1000 Line/kms HD Proprietary UAV Mag Survey Over the High Priority VMS Targets at Nine Mile Brook VMS Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE, OTCQB: VMSXF, FSE: KQ9) (the “Company” or “Nine Mile”) is pleased to provide an exploration update on its Nine Mile Brook VMS Project in the world famous, Bathurst Mining Camp (“BMC”) in New Brunswick, Canada.



EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. (“EarthEX”) has commenced a detailed UAV (Drone) high-definition proprietary technology based magnetic survey on the Nine Mile Brook VMS Project. A total of 1,000-line kilometers survey grid flown at a line spacing of 25 meters is planned to cover the recently drilled lens, priority EM targets and key stratigraphy, as displayed in Figures 1 and 2 below.

Figure 1: EarthEX HD-UAV Survey Grid over VMS High Priority Targets, Nine Mile Brook VMS Project is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0475d52-19ad-49f2-8d38-fa374731dafc

In Figure 1 above, the 1000 line kms survey block is outlined in yellow, covering high priority targets (1 -5), (7) and (13). The UAV survey also covers the highly prospective Spruce Lake Formation volcanics which hosts target (5).

This newly proven advanced proprietary UAV Drone technology from EarthEX, just released last year, will define all geological structures within the grid over our identified high priority VMS targets. Once completed, the UAV survey will identify all structural mineralized folds in the system and be integrated into our evolving 3D project model. Close spaced (25m) flight path will deliver exceptional data points to produce excellent 3D model data that will define all additional subsurface features associated with mineralization. With EarthEX inversion modeling of the data, details can be seen at depths greater than 1 kilometer.

Figure 2: (Zoomed) HD UAV Grid over High Priority VMS Targets is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f22033b0-42ba-4242-8ce2-001090184354

Specifically, at the Lens area, targets 1-3 are immediately adjacent and this High Definition UAV Drone survey and the detailed 3D subsurface magnetic modeling will define the relationship between the elevated magnetics seen in figures 1 and 2 and the strong conductor axes (red).

Utilizing seven (7) landing zones throughout the Nine Mile Brook VMS Property, the crew deploys the UAV Drone on preprogramed flights throughout the day. In addition to the magnetometer, the Drone is equipped with redundant GPSs for flight control and a LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) laser imaging system that provides real time data for collision avoidance, allowing the drone to fly as low as possible. A magnetic base station is also established to continually collect data and identify diurnal changes in the magnetics.

“The results from the 1000-line kms HD UAV advanced magnetic survey will be integrated into our 3D model and combined with our other ongoing geophysics, to define all our high priority VMS targets in our (3) specific VMS target systems: the Spruce Lake and Boucher Brook formations and our recently drilled VMS Lens area. This data analysis when combined with our other ongoing geophysical analysis including the Bore Hole EM, drill core physical property analysis, and the massive sulphide VMS rhyolite cap, we soon will define the drill hole targets for our Stage 2 program, along the structural corridor that hosts the known mineralization and the strong conductors identified in targets 1 – 4. The UAV analysis will also define additional structural folds in the VMS Lens area,” stated Gary Lohman, P.Geo., Director and V.P. Exploration.

At the end of each day, the survey data output is uploaded to the Earth EX Manitoba lab for QA / QC checks and preliminary interpretation. This process not only confirms the quality of the data, as targets are identified, but also modifications to the survey parameters, such as infill lines, can be made to ensure that identified targets are constrained as much as possible for modeling and drill targeting. When the survey is complete, the data is processed and added to the 3D model to assist in the geological interpretation.

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO and Director stated, “We will continue to utilize new highly advanced technology in our exploration programs to advance our project development to discover the addition Lens’ and the multiple VMS targets in our (3) system projects at the Nine Mile Brook VMS.”

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P. Geo. Director and V.P. Exploration who acts as the Company’s Qualified Person, and is not independent of the Company.

