Frontier Medicines Announces the Appointment of Seasoned Legal Executive Mark Dizon, J.D., as General Counsel

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Medicines Corporation, a precision medicine company seeking to unlock the proteome to advance breakthrough therapies against otherwise undruggable disease-causing targets, today announced the appointment of Mark Dizon, J.D., to the position of general counsel.



“Mark has extensive experience building and scaling legal departments to support companies as they progress from discovery through commercialization, and this experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow the company and prepare to enter the clinic with our activated KRASG12C inhibitor program,” said Chris Varma, Ph.D., Frontier’s co-founder, chairman, and CEO. “In addition to scaling our legal and regulatory capabilities, Mark will be involved in business development and portfolio strategies to support the continued advancement of our rich pipeline of groundbreaking programs.”

Prior to joining Frontier, Mr. Dizon was the assistant general counsel and chief compliance officer at BeiGene, Ltd., and was responsible for global compliance, healthcare (R&D and commercial) law, data privacy, employment law, enterprise risk management, and litigation. While at BeiGene, he supported 30+ clinical studies globally, resulting in more than a dozen regulatory approvals for BeiGene products, including tislelizumab (anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, pamiparib (PARP inhibitor), and zanubrutinib (BTK inhibitor). In addition, he collaborated closely with BeiGene research and development, commercial and business development teams, as well as external business partners, on multiple joint development and co-promotion collaborations, including partnerships with Celgene/BMS, Amgen and Novartis generating more than $3 billion in value for BeiGene. Prior to BeiGene, Mr. Dizon served in various legal leadership roles at both large pharmaceuticals and small biotechs -- such as Chiron, Novartis, Affymax, Actelion, Relypsa and Prothena Biosciences -- where he was able to help bring new therapies to market for patients with various cardiovascular, chronic kidney, lung and cancer conditions. Mr. Dizon obtained his J.D. from the University of California Hastings College of Law and completed his undergraduate studies at the University of California at Berkeley.

Mr. Dizon added, “Both the caliber of the management team and the potential of the platform to drug the undruggable by integrating innovative technologies are impressive. I look forward to working with my colleagues to advance potentially life-saving treatments that target disease-causing proteins not previously thought possible.”

About Frontier Medicines

Frontier Medicines is a precision medicine company that has pioneered a powerful discovery and development platform designed to generate medicines against disease-causing proteins previously considered undruggable. The company is deploying its technologies in chemoproteomics, covalent drug discovery, and machine learning to potentially develop groundbreaking medicines for genetically-defined patient populations, starting in cancer. Frontier is advancing its wholly-owned pipeline of precision medicines against the most important drivers of cancer. The company’s lead program is focused on KRASG12C and is distinct in that it targets direct inhibition of both the activated and inactive forms of KRASG12C. This KRAS mutation is found most prevalently in patients with non-small cell lung, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers. For more information on how Frontier is boldly advancing science to defeat disease, visit www.frontiermeds.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

