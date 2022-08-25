Locafy Appoints Gateway to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

PERTH, Australia, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locafy Limited (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) (“Locafy” or “the Company”), a globally recognized software-as-a-service technology company specializing in local search engine marketing, has appointed Gateway Investor Relations , a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, to manage its expanded investor relations program initiatives, including providing corporate messaging and other consulting services to the Company.

Gateway has begun working closely with Locafy management to develop and deploy a comprehensive outreach and communications program. Activities will include but are not limited to: refining overall company and investment-oriented messaging and corporate positioning, strategic advisory services, and introductions to institutional investors, sell-side analysts and other key influencers in the broader financial community. Gateway will also assist in organizing roadshows and securing invitations to select financial conferences, including its annual Gateway Conference .

“Since entering the public markets in March, we’ve established a strong initial track record of success, including nearly doubling our revenues in the last fiscal year with a clear line of sight to sustainable profitability in fiscal 2023 and beyond,” said Locafy Founder and CEO Gavin Burnett. “Search engine marketing grows more important every day. The technology that we’ve been building and fine-tuning for over a decade has made us a leader in the automation and production of local search products, and we’re just getting started. Recognizing the opportunity ahead of us and the value we can generate, we believe it’s essential that our investment story is more widely heard and understood by the greater investment community.

“We’ve partnered with Gateway because of their extensive experience in helping emerging growth companies like ours to fully realize their underlying value and to more effectively communicate their stories to relevant audiences. With our recent Nasdaq listing, we’ll be looking to take advantage of our elevated platform to expand our institutional shareholder base and access to capital. We look forward to partnering closely with the Gateway team over the coming months to deploy a comprehensive investor relations program to accomplish those goals.”

About Locafy Limited

Founded in 2009, Locafy's (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) mission is to revolutionize the US$700 billion SEO sector. We help businesses and brands increase search engine relevance and prominence in a specific proximity using a fast, easy, and automated approach. For more information, please visit www.locafy.com .

About Gateway Investor Relations

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Gateway Group is a leading comprehensive capital markets and public relations consultancy firm. Since 1999, Gateway has delivered strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, earned media strategies, leadership visibility, investor awareness, and analyst and press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets, financial and brand communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “subject to”, “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “can,” the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website ( http://www.sec.gov ). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.