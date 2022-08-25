Aite-Novarica Group Announces Winners of the 2022 Digital Wallet Impact Awards

Boston, MA, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aite-Novarica Group has announced the winners of the 2022 Digital Wallet Impact Awards. The awards, which were presented yesterday during the Mobile Payment Conference, recognize innovation achieved by digital wallet providers that are changing the way that commerce is done.

In its fourth year, the Digital Wallet Impact Awards program honors industry leaders that identify and implement new products, capabilities, and levels of automation and effectiveness that remove friction and add value to the consumer and merchant commerce experience. They are the pathfinders in the digital payment space. The winners across the four categories are as follows:

Customer Experience: GoCart

Product Design: PayQuicker

Value-Added Services: Netcetera

Market Adoption: Branch

The award winners and finalists were selected based on the following criteria, which were considered when scoring each entry:

Level of innovation and competitive advantage

Market need

Impact on customer experience

Impact on customer operational efficiency

Level of new revenue opportunity for the financial institution

Impact on customer retention/new customer attraction

Level of scalability across customer base

Future roadmap

“The term ‘digital wallet’ continues to evolve within the financial technology industry as the various types of value and ‘items’ one can hold in a secure digital state, including driver’s licenses, vaccination cards, and NFTs, become more diverse,” says Stewart Watterson, Strategic Advisor at Aite-Novarica Group. “The firms we are recognizing are the leaders in this space, and they are helping to redefine the category,” he adds.

The winners were selected by a global panel of independent experts on digital payments and wallets.



