Worldwide Dry Shampoo Industry to 2030 - Asia Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Region

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry Shampoo Market, by Product Type, by Form, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Dry shampoo is made of silica based formulas and powders, including clays or starch, which absorbs dirt and excess oil from the scalp, without the use of water.
The product has gained popularity in the recent years as, it provides an easy and convenient way for hair care. In addition, there is a wide variety of dry shampoos available in the global market, including powder form, aerosol spray, and foam. Although, the dry shampoo is not a complete replacement for conventional shampoos, it can prolong the interval between shampooing.
Market Dynamics
Steadily growing working population and convenient usage of dry shampoo are the major factors supporting market growth. Product development such as organic and herbal grade of dry shampoo and packaging innovation including small travel size packs are some of the other factors aiding growth of the global dry shampoo market.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the global dry shampoo market over the forecast period, owing to continuously rising cosmetics and hair care industry in the region. Furthermore, substantial growth in disposable income, rising living standard, fast paced life of consumer and various advancements such as anti-hair fall and anti-dandruff dry shampoos, are factors expected to confer a boost to growth of the dry shampoo market during the forecast period.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of global dry shampoo market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global dry shampoo market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Church & Dwight Co, Inc, Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Company, Kao Corporation, L'Oreal SA, New Avon LLC, Pierre Fabre, Procter & Gamble Company, Revlon Inc, Shiseido Company Ltd and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global dry shampoo market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, Dry Shampoo manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global Dry Shampoo market
