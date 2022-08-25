Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Participation In The Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference at the Conrad New York Downtown in New York City on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 8:05 AM ET. Attending for Grocery Outlet will be Eric Lindberg, Chief Executive Officer; RJ Sheedy, President; Charles Bracher, Chief Financial Officer; and Arvind Bhatia, Vice President of Investor Relations.



The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://investors.groceryoutlet.com/news-and-events/investor-calendar. An online archive will be available shortly after the presentation concludes.

About Grocery Outlet:

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 420 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey and Maryland.