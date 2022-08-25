PSYC’s Bonfire Platform Development Progresses; Will Host Free Virtual Community Event on August 29th

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC) (“PSYC” or the “Company”), a multimedia leader focused on the emerging psychedelic and cannabis sectors, is proud to announce the Company, in partnership with Digital Acorn Ltd., continues to progress with the development of its Bonfire project (f/k/a “PsycheDev”). The companies, through Psychedelic Spotlight, will host their second virtual community-wide event on August 29, 2022, at 5:00 PM PDT via Zoom.



The focus of this event will be establishing an open dialogue surrounding the topic of self-care practices for altered states of consciousness and cover the following topics:

Community update - progress made with Bonfire and current direction

Guided meditation

Information on how to join Bonfire’s “Campfire Crew” groups in September

Space for community dialogue

Individuals interested in registering for this event may do so through Eventbrite .

The Company contends that since the evolution of the core business model earlier this year from a self-guided platform to one that embraces and aims to celebrate the critical element of community within personal growth journeys, and particularly those which may explore the use of altered states, they have identified what they believe to be is a unique value proposition for Bonfire within a nascent market sector.

“General interest and curiosity surrounding altered states of consciousness continues to grow in recent years within mainstream society,” said PSYC CEO, David Flores. “Every week it seems a different celebrity or high-profile individual shares their personal healing journey through the use of psychedelics. While their stories help draw attention to healing potential through altered states, we recognize how important it is for every day, hardworking people to effectively access resources that not only promote safety and responsibility but also affordability and inclusivity for all members of society.”

Flores continued: “The evolution of Bonfire’s concept in recent months is incredibly encouraging. Prioritizing the element of community within the platform helped reveal tremendous value potential and interest amongst professionals within the psychedelic community that, initially, wasn’t an omnipresent factor in our model. Unlocking this value proposition extends to revenue materializing as we continually gain increased insights to effectively optimize the platform through subscriptions and similar opportunities. We look forward to connecting with the community again next week and tapping into thoughts, ideas, and perspectives people offer as we guide Bonfire closer to market.”

Executive Director of Psychedelic Spotlight, Swati Sharma, added: “It’s been incredibly exciting to see the progress and evolution of Bonfire over the past few months. All practitioners participating in the project are highly skilled, trauma-informed leaders in their respective areas, spanning across healthcare, coaching, and transformational healing. Creating a sense of safety and community can be difficult when working with groups remotely, but the bi-weekly Campfire Crew meetups provided just that. Genuinely authentic spheres where members of all backgrounds are welcome to join and share in an intentional space for personal growth is missing in the psychedelic sector. Our collective vision between all team members is the foundation for a platform that we’re proud to share across channels to promote harm reduction and belongingness in the psychedelic space.”

Jack Bunce, who has meticulously spearheaded the pre-launch operations and development of Bonfire, concluded with the following statement: “I’m deeply grateful and excited to be running this organization. My biggest priority with Bonfire is to continue to listen to the evolving needs of the psychedelic community, and to create safe, intimate, and inclusive spaces for those needs to be met. My hope is that through addressing the unmet needs of facilitators and people working with altered states, we will build a strong, resilient, and healthy community.”

