Mullen Announces Collaboration with Team Rosberg Engineering (TRE) for Vehicle Chassis Development

BREA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today a collaboration with TRE (Team Rosberg Engineering) GmbH from Germany on vehicle chassis and safety development for the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover Program.

Mullen is currently working with engineering partner ARRK to finalize the structural layout for the Mullen FIVE with computer-aided engineering (CAE) simulation loop. The program is on track to finish engineering development next year as originally planned. Mullen previously announced its partnership with leading German automotive engineering company ARRK in December 2021. ARRK is supporting Mullen with CAE, body in white, battery, closures, interior, chassis, thermal, and infotainment engineering.

Additionally, Mullen has recently initiated a strategic collaboration with Team Rosberg Engineering (TRE) for vehicle chassis and safety development. TRE was founded in 1997 by Formula 1 world champion Keke Rosberg (‘82) as a development center for the series development of chassis systems. Nico Rosberg (Formula 1 world champion 2016) has been actively involved in the company since 2018, primarily focusing on New Mobility. With 25 years of experience, TRE’s competence includes all aspects of vehicle dynamics development. TRE is highly specialized in chassis development for production and prototype vehicles and is an independent tier 1 engineering supplier for several large OEMs worldwide.

"The engineering work for the FIVE continues to progress in full swing. We’ve made rapid progress thanks to our incredible partners,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “These new partnerships are accelerating our path to start of production, which we previously slated for Q4 2024 and Q1 2025. Having companies such as ARRK and Team Rosberg involved in the FIVE program is a great privilege for Mullen.”

About Mullen

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

