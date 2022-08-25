Endoscope Washer Disinfector Market to Rise at CAGR of 6.9% during Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - In 2021, value of the global endoscope washer disinfector market was clocked at US$ 413.3 Mn. The future market outlook for endoscope washer disinfector estimates the market to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global market is expected to be valued over US$ 809 Mn by 2031. The growing use of reusable endoscopes, which must be adequately cleaned and treated, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global endoscope washer disinfector market. Endoscopes that can be used repeatedly are favored over disposable ones since they are more expensive. Reusable endoscopes must be cleaned and disinfected in an endoscope washer before it becomes suitable for reuse.



In order to enable an endoscope to undergo the whole cycle of disinfection and cleaning which effectively prevent infections, governments bodies are mandating that healthcare professionals utilize an endoscope washer disinfector. In the forthcoming years, the developing countries are expected to spend more on endoscope washer disinfectors to lower the prevalence of illnesses that can be transferred through endoscopes.

The highest revenue share in 2021 came from North America, which made up over 35% of the global market. This can be attributed to the rising number of healthcare organizations upgrading equipment, including endoscope washer disinfectors, to lower infections and deliver excellent care.

Key Findings of Market Report

The requirement for endoscope decontamination is expected to grow, driving the global market in the years to come. Incidences of cross-infections and incorrect diagnoses are avoided by decontaminating and reprocessing endoscopes. Prompt identification of colonization and the development of biofilms inside the endoscope can be achieved by microbiological surveillance and the cleaning procedure. By doing this, infection transmission from one person to another can be stopped. Therefore, endoscopic washer disinfectors are strongly advised for reprocessing endoscopes so as to carry out all the procedures of the endoscope's disinfection.





With the increasing use of endoscopes in minimally invasive surgical procedures, the market for endoscope washers and disinfectors has grown. Endoscopes are increasingly being used for these procedures as they are simpler, less uncomfortable, and have less post-operative problems. Additionally, patients heal more quickly as well. Due to the way they are constructed, endoscopes must always be decontaminated in a certain way without using high heat. Therefore, the endoscope washer disinfector is needed to complete the decontamination procedure. This factor is expected to present lucrative growth prospects for the Endoscope washer disinfector manufacturers.





In 2021, the single chamber category maintained a huge market share for endoscope washer disinfector, which is about 72% of the overall market. Endoscope washer disinfector market demand analysis expect the tendency to persist during the forecast timeline. The use of single chamber washer disinfectors is becoming more popular since they are effective and take up less room, which is what is anticipated to drive its demand in this market.



Global Endoscope Washer Disinfector Market: Growth Drivers

In terms of size, the small category accounted for a controlling stake of about 64% in 2021. The pattern is expected to continue throughout the forecast timeline. It is one of the key market segments in endoscope washer disinfector. The segment's expansion may be attributed to the device's improving price and portability, which makes it easier to carry.





Considering end-users, the hospitals category held a significant market share for endoscope washer disinfector in 2021, accounting for almost 65%. Given the rising demand for reusing endoscopes, more hospitals are purchasing endoscope washer disinfectors, which is contributing toward the segment's rise. Patients are also visiting hospitals in greater numbers for illness diagnosis, which is anticipated to drive its demand.



Global Endoscope Washer Disinfector Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd

Wassenburg Medical (HOYA GROUP)

Steelco S.p.A.

Olympus Corporation

Hakerman AS

ARC Group of Companies Inc.

Global Endoscope Washer Disinfector Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Single Chamber

Multi-chamber

Size

Small

Large

End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



