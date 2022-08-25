dvm360 Reveals Inaugural Top Recommended Veterinary Products Guide, a Survey of 700+ Veterinarians’ Brand Recommendations for Consumers

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dvm360®, the leading multimedia provider of animal health care communications, education and research for veterinary professionals, today released its inaugural Top Recommended Veterinary Products™ guide, which summarizes survey responses from 748 companion animal veterinarians and aims to help consumers make informed decisions when purchasing pet products. The company will unveil the guide at its Fetch dvm360® conference to be held August 26-28, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.



Conducted by MJH Life Sciences® Healthcare Research & Analytics (HRA®), the survey’s results are separated by categories including behavior, companion animal food and treats, dermatology, integrative, nutraceuticals, oral health, parasite prevention, technology and miscellaneous products. Each category also includes helpful articles that take a closer look at how veterinarians make their decisions, such as “What ingredients to look for in dog food and treats.”

The most recommended dog treat, for example, was Hills Soft Bake Treats, while the top pick for cat treats was Greenies Feline Dental Treats. Purina Pro Plan Focus was the most recommended commercial puppy food, and Hill’s Science Diet Adult Savory Salmon Entrée is the No. 1 choice for canned feline food. These products are part of an industry that grew 13.5% in 2021 to $123.5 billion, including $50 billion spent just on pet food and treats, according to the American Pet Products Association. Industry growth is expected to continue in 2022.

“dvm360 has more than a half-century of history working side by side with the veterinary industry, and with the release of the Top Recommended Veterinary Products guide, we are delighted to share these experts’ collective knowledge to help consumers make informed decisions about what they are buying for their pets,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of dvm360. “Our Fetch dvm360 conference in Kansas City is the perfect venue for the launch and we look forward to making this an annual release.”

The brands highlighted in the Top Recommended Veterinary Products guide include:

Parasiticides (Flea/Tick) – DOG Oral: BI's NexGard

BI's NexGard Hip & Joint Supplement (Canine): Nutramax's Dasuquin

Nutramax's Dasuquin Best Adult Commercial Food: Purina Pro Plan Focus

Purina Pro Plan Focus DNA Testing – Canine: Royal Canin Wisdom Panel

Royal Canin Wisdom Panel Canine & Feline Toothpaste: Virbac’s CET Toothpaste



“Deciding what brands to rely on in caring for your beloved pet isn’t easy, especially when it comes to their health,” said Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, chief veterinary officer of dvm360. “The Top Recommended Veterinary Products guide sources the collective knowledge of the veterinary industry and the expertise of the dvm360 editorial team, helping consumers make choices that keep their pets as healthy and happy as possible.”

About dvm360®

Founded more than 50 years ago, dvm360® is the leading multimedia provider of animal health care communications, education and research for veterinary professionals. We engage audiences with top-of-the-line, in-depth digital and print news, medical information and veterinary resources focusing on every aspect of a veterinary professional’s life. With our online learning platform, dvm360 Flex, we also deliver a 360° solution for continuing education – print, digital, in-person and on-demand. dvm360® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America. MJH Life Sciences® is dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

