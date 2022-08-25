New York, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Refinery Hydrotreater Units Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Units, 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316415/?utm_source=GNW
0%. It is expected to increase from 60,337 mbd in 2021 to 70,222 mbd in 2026 at an AAGR of 3.0%. The US, China, Japan, India, and Russia are the major countries that accounted for 56.5% of the total global hydrotreater units capacity in 2021.
- Updated information on all active and upcoming (planned and announced) refinery hydrotreater units globally.
- Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, and status for all active, suspended, planned, and announced refinery hydrotreater units in a country.
- Provides annual breakdown of new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2022-2026
- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, suspended, planned, and announced refinery hydrotreater units globally
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the refinery hydrotreater units industry
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong refinery hydrotreater units capacity data
- Assess your competitor’s refinery hydrotreater units portfolio
