With 6.8% CAGR, Global Instant Noodles Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 74.85 Billion in 2028 - Rising Trend of Convenience Food Helps To Boost the Growth of Instant Noodles Industry, Says Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Instant Noodles Market By Type (Chicken, Vegetables, Sea Food, & Others), By Modality (Fried & Non-Fried), By Ingredient (Oats, Rice, Wheat, & Others), By Distribution Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2020 - 2028" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Instant Noodles Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 46.75 billion in 2020 and it is expected to reach around USD 74.85 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.8% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028.”

What are Instant Noodles? How big is the Instant Noodles Industry?

Market Overview:

Instant noodles, often known as instant ramen, are a type of noodle that has been pre-cooked and is supplied in a dry block style. They typically have a flavouring powder, preservative, or oil added to them for seasoning. Cup noodles, on the other hand, have the seasoning already mixed into the batch, as opposed to the conventional instant noodles, which come with the seasoning contained in a separate packet.

Some types of instant noodles come in a structure that is hermetically sealed, while other types of instant noodles can be cooked in an oven, and yet other types of instant noodles can even be eaten directly from the container by simply adding hot water. Wheat flour, palm oil, and salt are the three primary components that go into the production of instant noodles. Other components include salt, monosodium glutamate, seasoning, and salt.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 46.75 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 74.85 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.8% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players Nissin Food Holdings, Nestle S.A., ITC Limited, Capital Food Pvt Ltd., Ajinomoto Co, Inc., Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company, Indofood SuksesMakmurTbh, Aico Food Ltd., Samyang Corporation, Unilever PLC, Nongshim Co Ltd., and HebeiHualong Food Group and Master Kong Key Segment By Type, Modality, Ingredient, Distribution Channel, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Dynamics

The driving factors for the global instant noodle market are the outbreak of COVID-19 leading to lockdown measures by governments across the globe and the majority of consumers switching to home-cooked meals and stocking of food items for a longer duration of time. Additionally, instant noodles offer a wider range of benefits such as convenience, taste, nutrition, and affordable price. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the global instant noodles market to a larger market share during the forecast. Increasing consumer awareness about a healthier dose of noodles and fortified and durable consumables and beverages will further increase the appeal of instant noodles for a wider consumer base. The rising trend of convenience food coupled with a hectic work schedule of the working population is expected to open new revenue opportunities for the global instant noodle market.

Manufacturers are looking to bank in the opportunity of the latter by integrating a range of functionalities such as instant appetizing solutions, longer shelf life, and a wider selection of products in order to capture a larger consumer base. The rising middle-class population has shown an increased dependence on quickly made meals within optimal prices will further boost the growth of the global instant noodles market. Additionally, manufacturers using organic and fresh produce during production will attract a wider range of consumers during the forecast. However, increased consumption can cause metabolic syndrome and other health disorders such as diabetes, hypertension, and others due to chemical correspondents which can decrease the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Instant Noodles Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

In the year 2020, while the COVID-19 epidemic was going around, there was turbulence in many other industries as a result of widespread panic, which resulted in a decrease in the market for instant noodles. But this pandemic has given companies a chance to offer consulting services about financial crises and how to get out of them.

Instant Noodles Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Instant Noodles Market can be divided into chicken, vegetables, seafood, and others on the basis of type. The chicken segment is expected to occupy the largest market share during the forecast and dominate the segment owing to increasing consumer preference for nutritional elements and affordable prices. Furthermore, increased protein and carbohydrate sources will increase the market share for the segment during the forecast.

The global Instant Noodles Market can be fragmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others on the basis of distribution channels. The supermarket/hypermarkets segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast owing to the rising number and increased investments. Furthermore, factors such as dedicated shelves and informative boards will further increase the market share during the forecast.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Instant Noodles Market include -

Nissin Food Holdings

Nestle S.A.

ITC Limited

Capital Food Pvt Ltd.

Ajinomoto Co Inc.

Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company

Indofood SuksesMakmurTbh

Aico Food Ltd.

Samyang Corporation

Unilever PLC

Nongshim Co Ltd.

HebeiHualong Food Group and Master Kong

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific Is Expected To Witness the Largest Market Share duringthe Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific is expected to occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast in terms of global revenue contribution. Factors that are responsible for the dominant market share in the global perspective can be attributed to densely populated regions and rising disposable incomes. Additional factors such as the hectic lifestyle of the working population, overall improvement of well-being, and rising willingness to spend on additional beverages and consumables.

Recent Developments:

Here are some noteworthy developments for the global Instant Noodles Market during the forecast:

Nissin Food Co. recently made the switch to deliver a product line within higher nutritional values and lower calorie count in order to cater to a wider range of consumers targeting to improve immunity systems.

Indofood SuksesMakmurTbk recently launched a new flavor in their instant noodles flavor called IndomieHypeAbisAyamGepre that is expected to expand the company’s portfolio to a new range of consumers.

The global Instant Noodles Market is segmented as follows:

By Type Segment Analysis

Chicken

Vegetables

Sea Food

Others

By Modality Segment Analysis

Fried

Non-Fried

By Ingredient Segment Analysis

Oats

Rice

Wheat

Others

By Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

By Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Modality, Ingredient, Distribution Channel, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

