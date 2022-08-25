New York, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Construction Market Size, Trends and Growth Forecast by Key Regions and Countries, 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316413/?utm_source=GNW

With the conflict in Ukraine set to persist in the coming quarters, the global economy will face severe headwinds amid high energy and commodity prices, supply chain bottlenecks, and worsening investor confidence.



Amid rising inflation, central banks have been tightening monetary policy, but with inflation being driven by supply-side pressures, there is a growing risk that high interest rates will choke off the recovery from the pandemic. Global construction output is now projected to expand by 3.3% this year, a downward revision from 4.0% previously. This follows growth of 3.7% in 2021 and the contraction of 2.3% in 2020.



This report provides a detailed analysis of the prospects for the global construction industry up to 2026.



- Analysis of the latest data on construction output trends in key markets.



