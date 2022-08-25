AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Receives Multiple ROSA Order from Premier Protective Security

Detroit, Michigan, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has received an order for two ROSA security robots from Premier Protective Security. Premier Protective Security is a minority-owned security personnel management company with nationwide engagement.



The two ROSAs will be deployed at one of the nation’s leading travel center operators, positioned to provide security for one travel center’s RV storage yards. ROSA has been well received by gas stations, convenience stores and other small retail operators for its unparalleled ability to detect and deter instances of trespassing and loitering without the need for manned guarding assistance.

“Raleigh and his team at Premier Protective Security have done a terrific job in positioning RAD solutions at several of their clients,” said Mark Folmer, President at RAD. “These two ROSAs will provide security at one travel center location, and act as a showcase for executives of the travel center company to experience first-hand how well they perform. We expect to deploy a total of six ROSAs at this one site within a few months. The end-user has over five-hundred locations nationwide, which is why we have great expectations going forward.”

“ROSA continues its inevitable march towards dominance in the security services space,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “We’ve been actively expanding ROSA’s capabilities and soon we’ll announce extensions to ROSA that will greatly broaden its marketable reach and position it in a very high-volume sector,” Reinharz added.

RAD’s parent company AITX has filed for uplisting to the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application.

ROSA is a multiple award-winning, compact, self-contained, portable, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human, firearm, vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and autonomous response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD has published two Case Studies detailing how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing and loitering at car rental locations and construction sites across the country.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, CASSIE™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto, and request a copy of the recently published ‘Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities’.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

