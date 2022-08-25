Worldwide Construction Elastomers Industry to 2028 - Featuring Arkema, Dow, Covestro and Huntsman International Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Elastomers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global construction elastomers market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global construction elastomers market to grow with a CAGR of about 6% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on construction elastomers market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.



The report on construction elastomers market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global construction elastomers market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global construction elastomers market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

The rising utilization of elastomers in the construction sector will drive the growth of the market

An increase in investments by key players in R&D will propel market growth.

2) Restraints

The higher cost of construction elastomers than that of conventional materials will hamper the market growth.

3) Opportunities

Emerging market for biobased elastomers creates new growth opportunities.

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the construction elastomers market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the construction elastomers market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global construction elastomers market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Construction Elastomers Market Highlights

2.2. Construction Elastomers Market Projection

2.3. Construction Elastomers Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Construction Elastomers Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Construction Elastomers Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Construction Elastomers Market



4. Construction Elastomers Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Construction Elastomers Market by Type

5.1. Styrene Block Copolymers (SBCs)

5.2. Styrene-butadiene (SBR)

5.3. Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU)

5.4. Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

5.5. Natural Rubber

5.6. Acrylic Elastomer (ACM)

5.7. Butyl Elastomer (IIR)



6. Global Construction Elastomers Market by Application

6.1. Residential

6.2. Non-residential

6.3. Civil Engineering



7. Global Construction Elastomers Market by Region 2022-2028

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Construction Elastomers Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Construction Elastomers Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Construction Elastomers Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Construction Elastomers Market by Type

7.2.2. Europe Construction Elastomers Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Construction Elastomers Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Construction Elastomers Market by Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Construction Elastomers Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Construction Elastomers Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Construction Elastomers Market by Type

7.4.2. RoW Construction Elastomers Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Construction Elastomers Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Construction Elastomers Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Arkema

8.2.2. Dow

8.2.3. Covestro AG

8.2.4. Huntsman International LLC.

8.2.5. Teknor Apex

8.2.6. The Lubrizol Corporation

8.2.7. KRATON CORPORATION

8.2.8. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

8.2.9. DuPont

8.2.10. Evonik

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3jfrjn